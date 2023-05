PGA announces enhanced benefits for PGA Tour University; All you need to know

The PGA Tour recently announced special performance rewards for the top five players in the final PGA Tour university rankings. The PGA Tour Policy Board approved adjustments for university players on Monday, May 8.

The top finishers will gain an exemption to compete on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour in 2023 and 2024, and their positions will be reshuffled. There is no limit for the PGA Tour tournaments for the second through fifth-place finishers, who will gain an exemption to the 2023 Korn Ferry Tournament.

The sixth through tenth place finishers will earn a condition Korn Ferry exemption and will be able to compete on the 2023 PGA Tour Canada, while the 11th through 20th place finishers will only receive an exemption to compete on the 2023 PGA Tour Canada and the second stage of 2023 Q-school.

The following are the performance rewards for PGA Tour university players who finish in the top 20:

1st

2023 Korn Ferry Tour: Exempt

2023 PGA Tour: Exempt

2024: PGA Tour – Subject to reshuffle

2nd-5th

2023 PGA Tour: Unlimited exemptions

2023 Korn Ferry Tour: Exempt

2023 Q-School: Final Stage

2024: PGA Tour – Unlimited exemptions; Korn Ferry Tour – Member; PGA TOUR Americas – Exempt (through LA Swing)

6th-10th

2023 Korn Ferry Tour: Conditional

2023 PGA TOUR Canada: Exempt

2023 Q-School: Second Stage

2024: PGA TOUR Americas – Exempt (through LA Swing)

11th-20th

2023 PGA TOUR Canada: Exempt

2023 Q-School: Second Stage

2024: PGA TOUR Americas – Conditional (through LA Swing)

PGA Tour University rankings

The PGA Tour will release its University rankings on May 29. The top-ranked player will make his professional debut on the RBC Canadian Tour, which runs from June 8 to June 11.

The following are the current PGA Tour university rankings:

1: Ludvig Aberg

University: Texas Tech University

2: Fred Biondi

University: University of Florida

3: Austin Greaser

University: University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill

4. Sam Bennett

University: Texas A&M University

5: Adrien Dumont De Chassart

University: University of Illinois

6: William Mouw

University: Pepperdine University

7: Patrick Welch

University: University of Oklahoma

8: Ross Steelman

University: Georgia Tech

9: Brian Stark

University: University of Texas

10: Dylan Menante

University: University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill

11: Yuxin Lin

University: University of Florida

12: Ricky Castillo

University:University of Florida

13: Travis Vick

University: University of Texas

14: Reid Davenport

University: Vanderbilt University

15: William Moll

University: Vanderbilt University

16: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

University: Oklahoma State University

17: Ryan Burnett

University: University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill

18: Derek Hitchner

University: Pepperdine University

19: Sam Choi

University: Pepperdine University

20: Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

University: University of Arkansas

21: Ben Carr

University: Georgia Southern University

22: Cole Anderson

University: Florida State University

23: Tommy Kuhl

University: University of Illinois

24: Chase Sienkiewicz

University: University of Arizona

25: Connor Howe

University: Georgia Tech

26: John Keefer

University: Baylor University

27: Bartley Forrester

University: Georgia Tech

28: Bryce Lewis

University: University of Tennessee

29: Palmer Jackson

University: University of Notre Dame

30: Mason Williams

University: Georgia Southern University

31: Maximilian Steinlechner

University: North Carolina State University

32: David Nyfjall

University: Northwestern University

33: Thomas Ponder

University: University of Alabama

34: Mason Nome

University: University of Texas

35: Jiri Zuska

University: University of Louisville

36: Hugo Townsend

University: University of Mississippi

37: Gustav Frimodt

University: Texas Christian University

38: Nicholas Lyerly

University: University of North Carolina-Greensboro

39: Ryggs Johnston

University: Arizona State University

40: Pietro Bovari

University: University of Virginia

41: Sarut Vongchaisit

University: University of Mississippi

42: Carson Lundell

University: Brigham Young University

43: Garrett Barber

University: Louisiana State University

44: Julian Perico

University: University of Arkansas

45: Jack Wall

University: Texas Tech University

46: Petr Hruby

University: University of Washington

47: Jonathan Yaun

University: Liberty University

48: Johnny Travale

University: University of Central Florida

49: Alexander Vogelsong

University: Auburn University

50: Tobias Jonsson

University: Mercer University

