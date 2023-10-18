PGA Champions Tour announces 2024 schedule with record $67,000,000 prize pool

The PGA Champions Tour has just officially announced their 2024 schedule. The tour will see five major championships and will have an astounding $67 million prize pool. The 2024 schedule tees off with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in Hawaii from January 18-20.

It will end with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix from November 7-10. The tour will also add one new event in October called the Simmons Bank Championship in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Much like the PGA Tour, the major championships will be the biggest events on the Champions Tour, and they will feature some of the tour's best competitors.

The five major championships will be:

Regions Tradition, Greystone Golf & Country Club (Birmingham, Alabama), May 9-12

Senior PGA Championship, Harbor Shores (Benton Harbor, Michigan), May 23-26

U.S. Senior Open Championship, Newport Country Club (Newport, R.I.), June 27-30

Kaulig Companies Championship, Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio), July 8-14

The Senior Open Championship, Carnoustie Golf Links (Angus, Scotland), July 27-30

Looking ahead to 2024, tour president Miller Brady said via ESPN:

"We have had a fantastic 2023 season -- which included record charitable donations -- and we look forward to carrying the momentum from this year into 2024. The success of our Tour comes from the tremendous tournament and title sponsors that support our events, and we are so grateful for those partnerships.

"PGA TOUR Champions offers the unique opportunity for fans to see golfing legends competing at a high level and after the unprecedented success we've seen this year, we can't wait to kick off the 2024 season."

The PGA Champions Tour is a senior branch of the PGA Tour, so it's for older golfers who might not be able to compete on the Tour full time. It provides them with good competition and a way to continue playing.

PGA Champions Tour getting bigger and better

The PGA Tour is the biggest golf tour in the entire sport. With the future LIV Golf/PIF merger, things could get even bigger for it.

PGA Champions Tour is getting better

That is evidenced by how the Tour is treating the PGA Champions Tour. Other sports might consider it a secondary thing not worth much attention, but the PGA Tour takes good care of it. They have flooded it with cash, in the form of a $67 million prize purse.

They are also adding a new event, which only serves to increase the quality of the tour. Most athletes have long retired from their sports by the time they're the age of these champions.

Things are trending upwards for the PGA Champions Tour. It's only getting bigger and better, so there's never been a better time to be a senior golfer who's not a part of LIV.