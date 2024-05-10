PGA Championship 2024 early odds: Top picks and Tiger Woods prediction

The 2024 PGA Championship is set to begin on Thursday, May 16, at the Valhalla Golf Club. Ahead of the event, the organizers released the field for the event which is stacked. For the unversed, the Major championship will see some of the top players in the world, including Tiger Woods and 16 LIV golfers, compete for the top prize.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the most in-form player on the 2024 PGA Championship field. Unsurprisingly, he is also the outright favorite to win the Major. According to SportsLine, the Masters champion comes into the Valhalla weekend with 3-1 odds. However, the 27-year-old’s path to a second Major of the year won’t be easy.

Scheffler is followed by 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm on the odds list. The Spaniard comes into the event with 10-1 odds. Notably, the PGA Championship reigning champion sits third on the odds list at 12-1. He shares the position with Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg.

Wyndham Clark (16-1), Xander Schauffele (18-1), Patrick Cantlay (22-1), Collin Morikawa (22-1), Joaquin Niemann (22-1), Viktor Hovland (25-1), and Cameron Smith (25-1) are other big names to watch at the Major.

Interestingly, the 2023 PGA Championship breakout star Michael Block sits last on the list with 500-1 odds.

Here are the top early odds for the upcoming 2024 PGA Championship (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler 3-1

Jon Rahm 10-1

Ludvig Aberg 12-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Wyndham Clark 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Joaquin Niemann 22-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Cameron Smith 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 28-1

Max Homa 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1

Justin Thomas 33-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 35-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Dustin Johnson 40-1

Tom Kim 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 45-1

Sam Burns 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Min Woo Lee 50-1

Shane Lowry 50-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Sungjae Im 60-1

Abraham Ancer 65-1

Russell Henley 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Sahith Theegala 65-1

Keegan Bradley 75-1

Corey Conners 75-1

Louis Oosthuizen 75-1

Rickie Fowler 80-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Daniel Berger 100-1

Harris English 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Kurt Kitayama 100-1

Justin Rose 100-1

Sepp Straka 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Phil Mickelson 125-1

Keith Mitchell 125-1

J.T. Poston 125-1

Tiger Woods 125-1

Tiger Woods’ 2024 PGA Championship odds

Tiger Woods had a forgettable Masters outing. For the unversed, the ace golfer finished 60th at Augusta last month. Despite the disastrous result, the 48-year-old golfer seemed happy to finish the four-day event.

Notably, the Masters was his seventh start in the last two years after his infamous car crash in February 2021. Woods has only finished four of the tournaments he started since. Now, the ace golfer is set to make a big return to the playing field at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Woods will tee it up at Valhalla next weekend and he is a 125-1 longshot favorite for the Major. Several experts claim bigger results for the ace golfer. It is pertinent to note that Woods recently arrived in Valhalla and scouted the course. Notably, he seems to be in his fittest form since the accident.

The 15-time Major champion is currently the No. 801 player in the Official World Golf Ranking. It’ll be interesting to see if the former World No. 1 is able to gain some ranking spots after the PGA Championship outing.