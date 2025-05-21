PGA Championship captures special moments of Scottie Scheffler and his family from his major win

The PGA Championship’s official page shared glimpses of Scottie Scheffler’s victory at the PGA Championship and moments with his family at the Quail Hollow Country Club. Last week, Scheffler came out victorious at the PGA Championship to bag the Wanamaker trophy, and with that, the World No. 1 added a third major title to his trophy cabinet.

To give a heads-up to Scheffler's special victory at the tournament, the PGA Championship’s Instagram account shared a video compilation of the golfer's moments with his family. In the video shared on Wednesday, May 21, Scheffler lifted his son and joined his wife, Meredith, in front of the Wanamaker trophy. The post was captioned:

“A family win for Scottie Scheffler.”

Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship with 11-under by defeating Bryson DeChambeau, who was five shots back. The World No. 1 shot 69 in the first round with four birdies and an eagle. The ace golfer shot 68 in the second round with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

In the third and fourth rounds, Scheffler fired 65 and 71 with seven and four birdies, respectively. This was Scheffler’s first Wanamaker trophy; he won the Masters Tournament in 2022 and 2024.

Scottie Scheffler detailed his winning experience at the PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler joined the post-tournament press conference at Quail Hollow last Sunday (May 18) to discuss the experience of winning his third major championship title. Scheffler was asked to shed light on the cathartic moment after winning the PGA Championship, and the golfer replied (via ASAP Sports):

“Just a lot of happiness. I think, you know, just maybe thankful as well. It was a long week. I felt like this was as hard as I've battled for a tournament in my career. This was a pretty challenging week. The first two days, I did not swing it my best, and I was able to post a score somehow. Outside of the last five holes yesterday, that's where I really kind of put myself ahead in the tournament. I mean, the back nine today was pretty special as well.”

“But yesterday the way I finished off that round, I think it was really important for me to have a lead to play with today. I played with it a little bit more than I would have liked to. I think at one point in the tournament I was tied for the lead on the back nine, but I stepped up when we needed to, and it was a pretty special week,” he added.

Scheffler will next play at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week, with the event scheduled at the Colonial Country Club.

