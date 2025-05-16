PGA Championship Day 3: Weather Update

Weather often plays a role in golf tournaments, and the PGA Championship is no different. Each day, there's a chance that rain and wind will come into play, and that significantly changes things for everyone.

Golfers complained about some muddy conditions on day one, and there have been delays in Major championships before, thanks to heavy wind and brutal rain. Is that what's in store at the PGA?

Fortunately, the weather outlook is pretty clear for day three (May 17). It is going to get fairly hot at 86 degrees Fahrenheit, but there shouldn't be a whole lot of rain-related issues. Wind shouldn't be a problem, either.

On Saturday (May 17), the official Weather Channel report says:

"Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph."

It could be a little humid with some slight wind, but it won't be enough to have a major impact on the players. There is a thunderstorm possible, so it's worth watching the radar for that alone.

Overall, there is a 16% chance of rain. The sun will set at 8:22 pm ET, which could be significant if there is a storm that delays things. The hourly forecast is without rain from now to at least 10 am on Saturday, though there are clouds present all the time.

Is there a cut at the PGA Championship?

Day three at the PGA Championship is significant because, like all Major tournaments, there is a cut. Some Signature Events do not have one, but Majors all do.

This is because fields are huge, and day three is the first day with a restricted number. It doesn't change from then on, as all those who made the cut play through Sunday.

The PGA Championship does have a cut (Image via Getty)

Roughly the first 70 players, accounting for ties, make the cut, almost halving the field after two rounds. At that placement, those above will continue and play during day three. Those below it will be sent home. The line moves all the time until the last player has played on day two.

After that, half the players will come back. The tee times haven't been set yet since there's no indication of how many players and who will be playing. Tee times are determined in advance for rounds one and two, but the rest remain TBD until the weekend officially arrives.

