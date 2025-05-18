PGA Championship Day 4 weather update: Monday finish probability at the major?

The possibility of a Monday (May 19) finish at the PGA Championship is less likely as the Sunday (Monday 18) round might have clouds along with sunshine, accompanied by warm and less humid weather. The chances of heavy rain are rare, and hence, there is less probability of the last round getting postponed.

Here's the detailed weather forecast for the Sunday round in daytime and nighttime, according to AccuWeather:

Daytime-

Temperature: 86 degrees Fahrenheit

Max UV Index: 9 (Very High)

AccuLumen Brightness Index: 6 (Medium)

Wind: W at 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: 30 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 60%

Nighttime-

Temperature: 62 degrees Fahrenheit

Wind: NW at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: 17 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 37%

The PGA Championship third round was delayed due to inclement weather. The play was scheduled at 8:15 pm but got suspended due to the drastic weather conditions. The fourth round will take place on Sunday, with Scottie Scheffler leading the Quail Hollow field.

What are the tee times and pairings for the fourth round of the PGA Championship?

Chris Kirk and Sergio Garcia will start at 8:10 am on the first hole. Next to them, Bud Cauley and Byeong Hun An will play at 8:20 am on the same hole. Leader Scottie Scheffler and Alex Noren will tee off at 2:40 pm, and before them, Davis Riley and J.T. Poston will start at 2:30 pm.

Here's the list of tee times for the last round of the PGA Championship:

Tee No. 1

8:10 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia

8:20 a.m. – Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An

8:30 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie

8:40 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman

8:50 a.m. – Tom Kim, Michael Kim

9:00 a.m. – Nicolai Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger

9:10 a.m. – Justin Lower, Kevin Yu

9:20 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Rasmus Højgaard

9:30 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa

9:40 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns

9:50 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy

10:10 a.m. – Richard Bland, Sam Stevens

10:20 a.m. – Tom McKibbin, Corey Conners

10:30 a.m. – Luke Donald, Thorbjørn Olesen

10:40 a.m. – Marco Penge, Beau Hossler

10:50 a.m. – Max Homa, Wyndham Clark

11:00 a.m. – Harris English, Aaron Rai

11:10 a.m. – Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria

11:20 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Cameron Young

11:30 a.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton

11:40 a.m. – Harry Hall, Taylor Moore

11:50 a.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland

12:10 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, David Puig

12:20 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley

12:30 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Maverick McNealy

12:40 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune

12:50 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Max Greyserman

1:00 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard

1:10 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Cam Davis

1:20 p.m. – Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo

1:30 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Adam Scott

1:40 p.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:00 p.m. – Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau

2:10 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley

2:20 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim

2:30 p.m. – Davis Riley, J.T. Poston

2:40 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren

( All times in ET)

