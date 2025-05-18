PGA Championship Day 4 weather update: Monday finish probability at the major?

The possibility of a Monday (May 19) finish at the PGA Championship is less likely as the Sunday (Monday 18) round might have clouds along with sunshine, accompanied by warm and less humid weather. The chances of heavy rain are rare, and hence, there is less probability of the last round getting postponed.
Here's the detailed weather forecast for the Sunday round in daytime and nighttime, according to AccuWeather:
Daytime-
Temperature: 86 degrees Fahrenheit
Max UV Index: 9 (Very High)
AccuLumen Brightness Index: 6 (Medium)
Wind: W at 15 km/h
Wind Gusts: 30 km/h
Probability of Precipitation: 1%
Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 60%
Nighttime-
Temperature: 62 degrees Fahrenheit
Wind: NW at 9 km/h
Wind Gusts: 17 km/h
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 37%
The PGA Championship third round was delayed due to inclement weather. The play was scheduled at 8:15 pm but got suspended due to the drastic weather conditions. The fourth round will take place on Sunday, with Scottie Scheffler leading the Quail Hollow field.
What are the tee times and pairings for the fourth round of the PGA Championship?
Chris Kirk and Sergio Garcia will start at 8:10 am on the first hole. Next to them, Bud Cauley and Byeong Hun An will play at 8:20 am on the same hole. Leader Scottie Scheffler and Alex Noren will tee off at 2:40 pm, and before them, Davis Riley and J.T. Poston will start at 2:30 pm.
Here's the list of tee times for the last round of the PGA Championship:
Tee No. 1
8:10 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia
8:20 a.m. – Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An
8:30 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie
8:40 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman
8:50 a.m. – Tom Kim, Michael Kim
9:00 a.m. – Nicolai Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger
9:10 a.m. – Justin Lower, Kevin Yu
9:20 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Rasmus Højgaard
9:30 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa
9:40 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
9:50 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy
10:10 a.m. – Richard Bland, Sam Stevens
10:20 a.m. – Tom McKibbin, Corey Conners
10:30 a.m. – Luke Donald, Thorbjørn Olesen
10:40 a.m. – Marco Penge, Beau Hossler
10:50 a.m. – Max Homa, Wyndham Clark
11:00 a.m. – Harris English, Aaron Rai
11:10 a.m. – Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria
11:20 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Cameron Young
11:30 a.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton
11:40 a.m. – Harry Hall, Taylor Moore
11:50 a.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland
12:10 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, David Puig
12:20 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley
12:30 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Maverick McNealy
12:40 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune
12:50 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Max Greyserman
1:00 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard
1:10 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Cam Davis
1:20 p.m. – Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo
1:30 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Adam Scott
1:40 p.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick
2:00 p.m. – Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau
2:10 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley
2:20 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim
2:30 p.m. – Davis Riley, J.T. Poston
2:40 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren
( All times in ET)