PGA Championship extends partnership for UK TV Broadcasting deal till 2026

The PGA Championship has extended its partnership with Sky Sports for UK TV Broadcasting deal till 2026. The PGA of America and Sky Sports jointly announced a three-year extension in their broadcasting alliance.

The extension reaffirms Sky Sports as the go-to destination for comprehensive and in-depth coverage of key golf events. The deal encompasses coverage of all four men's and all five women's Majors in 2024.

Jeff Price, the Chief Commercial Officer of the PGA of America, expressed the organization's enthusiasm about the extended partnership with Sky Sports.

"We are ecstatic to continue our partnership with Sky Sports. This extension ensures that golf spectators across the UK and Ireland can witness all of the thrilling action at the PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship each May," Jeff Price said (via Sky Sports).

This announcement marks a strategic move to provide fans with a front-row seat to Major Championship golf on the global stage.

"We take great pride in our close collaboration to bring the excitement of Major Championship golf to Sky’s dedicated audience," Price added.

"We have an amazing opportunity over the next 3 years to continue to grow the sport" - Sky Sports Managing Director Jonathan Licht on partnership with PGA Championship

The 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla (Image via PGA)

Fans can anticipate an exhilarating lineup of events, with the 2024 PGA Championship scheduled for May 16-19 at Valhalla in Kentucky and the senior event following at Harbor Shores in Michigan from May 23-26.

Sky Sports Managing Director Jonathan Licht expressed his delight about the extended collaboration with the PGA.

"We’re really pleased to be able to confirm this extension with the PGA and continue the brilliant relationship that has enabled us to deliver the best possible coverage to golf fans across the years," Licht said. (Via Sky Sports)

Licht further emphasized the positive trend in growing viewership and golf audience, highlighting the opportunity to continue fostering the sport's growth over the next three years.

"It’s been great to see our viewing figures and golf audience continue to grow, and we know we have an amazing opportunity over the next 3 years to continue to grow the sport alongside our great partners at the PGA," he added.