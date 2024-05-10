PGA Championship future venues: Next 10 years locations explored

The PGA Championship 2024 is set to take place from May 16 to 19 at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. This will be the fourth time the venue will be hosting the Championship and the first time since 2014 when Rory McIlroy won his last major championship.

While the season's second major is just a few days away, the venue for the next ten years has also been announced, with a couple of exceptions. In this article, we will delve into the Championship's future venues.

PGA Championship Future Venues explored

2025: Quail Hollow Club

The next PGA Championship will take place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. This will be the second time the tournament will return here after first hosting in 2017.

2026: Aronimink Golf Club

The Aronimink will host the second major of the season in 2026, 64 years since hosting the tournament last time. Last year, Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA, hosted the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship to become the only venue to host the PGA of America’s major championships of all three categories (Men, Women, Senior).

2027: PGA Frisco

In 2027, the tournament will make its debut at the PGA Frisco in Texas, the current headquarters of the PGA of America.

2028: The Olympic Club's Lake Course

The Olympic Club's Lake Course located in San Francisco, California has hosted the US Open five times with 2012 being the last. Besides it has also hosted other USGA events too including on US Women's Open.

However, this will be the first time the PGA Championship will take place at the Willie Watson-designed course.

2029: Baltusrol Golf Club

The Baltusrol Golf Club in Lower Course Springfield, New Jersey will host the Championship for the third time in the history and first since Jimmy Walker's one-stroke triumph over Jason Day in 2016.

Besides, the Baltusrol has hosted multiple premium tournaments including seven US Opens.

2030: Congressional Country Club

The Championship will return to the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland for the first time since 1976 and only the third time overall.

The Club's Blue Course has also hosted three US Opens, one US Senior Open, the 2022 Women's PGA Championship, and is also scheduled to host another one in 2027.

2031: The Ocean Course

The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina last hosted the tournament in 2021, where Phil Mickelson became the oldest-ever major champion.

2032, 2033: To be Announced

2034: PGA Frisco

The Championship will return to the PGA Frisco for the second time in ten years.