PGA Championship sells beer for $15.50 as alcohol menu comes to light

The PGA Championship will start this week at Quail Hollow, and before the tournament, the PGA Tour released the alcohol prices available at the event. The X page named Josh Carpenter shared pictures of the alcohol listings with prices. The menu included beer, wine and seltzers at varied prices.

The American Lager was available at the price of $14.5 and the premium beer at $15.5. Bud Light Seltzer was available at $15.5, High Noon Tequila Seltzer at $15.5, William Hill California Chardonnay at $13.5, and specialty cocktails including Mulligan at $18.5. The Classic cocktails were available at $16.5.

Besides liquor, the menu included sausage, egg, and cheese on a toasted biscuit; Chicken Biscuit; Donuts; Hot Dog; Butcher’s Grind Cheeseburger; Plant-based Burger; Ham on Ciabatta and more.

Snacks and cold beverages included Chips, Pretzels, Oatmeal Cream Pie, Aquafina, Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Starry, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, and Bubly.

What are the tee times for the first round of the PGA Championship?

Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Scottie Scheffler will start at 8:22 am on the 10th tee. After them, Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard, and Max Greyserman will start at 8:33 am on the same tee. Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, and Martin Kaymer are the first group to start at 7 am on the first tee.

Keita Nakajima, Timothy Wiseman, and Beau Hossler are the last group to play at 2:42 pm on the same tee. Here's the list of tee times and pairings for the PGA Championship ( all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

7 a.m. — Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer

7:11 a.m. — John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig

7:22 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee, Alex Noren

7:33 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Johnson

7:44 a.m. — Davis Thompson, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria

7:55 a.m. — Harris English, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry

8:06 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Chris Kirk, Robert MacIntyre

8:17 a.m. — Thorbjørn Olesen, Karl Vilips, Laurie Canter

8:28 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Sam Stevens, Rico Hoey

8:39 a.m. — Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

8:50 a.m. — Thriston Lawrence Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall

9:01 a.m. — Greg Koch, Marco Penge, Ryan Gerard

9:12 a.m. — Dylan Newman, Daniel van Tonder, Victor Perez

12:20 p.m. — Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp

12:41 p.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes

12:52 p.m. — Lucas Glvoer, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann

1:03 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott

1:14 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa

1:25 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Åberg

1:36 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

1:47 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland

1:58 p.m. — Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley

2:09 p.m. — Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman

2:20 p.m. — Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im

2:31 p.m. — Takumi Kanaya, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom McKibbin

2:42 p.m. — Keita Nakajima, Timothy Wiseman, Beau Hossler

Tee No. 10

7:05 a.m. — John Parry, Justin Hicks, Ryan Fox

7:16 a.m. — Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power

7:27 a.m. — Max McGreevy, Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka

7:38 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

7:49 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day

8:00 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:11 a.m. — Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard

8:22 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

8:33 a.m. — Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard, Max Greyserman

8:44 a.m. — Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

8:55 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns

9:06 a.m. — John Catlin, Garrick Higgo, Jesse Droemer

9:17 a.m. — Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, Justin Lower

12:25 p.m. — Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, Adam Hadwin

12:36 p.m. — Eric Cole, Eric Steger, Cam Davis

12:47 p.m. — Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol, Jacob Bridgeman

12:58 p.m. — Niklas Norgaard, Byeong Hun An, J.J. Spaun

1:09 p.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, Dean Burmester

1:20 p.m. — Joe Highsmith, Cameron Young, Aaron Rai

1:31 p.m. — Tom Hoge, Mattieu Pavon, Taylor Pendrith

1:42 p.m. — Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Patton Kizzire, Matt McCarty

1:53 p.m. — Tyler Collet, Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland

2:04 p.m. — Jason Dufner, Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Micheel

2:15 p.m. — Rafael Campos, Ryan Lenahan, Matt Wallace

2:26 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Elvis Smylie, Brian Campbell

2:37 p.m. — Kevin Yu, Larkin Gross, John Keefer

