PGA Championship venue for 2031 revealed

The PGA Championship will be the second Major of the 2024 season and its advertising campaign has already begun. A little more than a month before the start of the event, the organizing institution, the PGA of America, announced the venue for one of its future editions.

The 2031 edition will be played at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, as made official by the PGA of America on its official website.

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort is recognized as one of the best courses in the country, and has hosted a number of top tournaments. These include the 1991 Ryder Cup, the 1997 and 2003 World Cups and the 2007 Senior PGA Championship, among others.

The highlights of the events hosted by the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort have been the two editions of the PGA Championship held there. The first was in 2012, won by Rory McIlroy, and the second in 2021, when Phil Mickelson prevailed.

The Ocean Course was designed by Pete and Alice Dye and opened in 1991. It currently has 7,876 yards and is a par 72. The course is known for its high difficulty, with a rating of 79.1 and a slope of 155.

Recalling PGA Championship editions at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort

The PGA Championship will return to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort 12 years after its first visit and 3 years after its second. Those two editions of the event are well remembered for what each represented at the time.

His triumph in 2012 was the second Major for Rory McIlroy, who set a record margin of victory for the PGA Championship (8 strokes) and became the second youngest player to win two Majors (behind Jack Nicklaus).

To do so, Rory McIlroy was in contention from the outset, thanks to a 5-under 67 first round that placed him T2. In the second round, McIlroy slipped back a bit (to T5) due to his score of 75.

However, the Northern Irishman's best was yet to come and he took over the top of the leaderboard on moving day. The round was suspended due to rain, but McIlroy was already in the lead at that time. After the restart, he consolidated his two-stroke lead over the runner-up.

For the final round, McIlroy booked a score of 6 under 66, bogey free, to take the title by eight strokes.

As for the 2021 edition, it represented the sixth major title for Phil Mickelson, who also became the oldest player to win a Major.

Mickelson played the first round for a score of 2 under 70 to place three strokes behind the leader. After the first 36 holes, "Lefty" was already the leader, tied with Louis Oosthuizen.

During the moving day, Mickelson was alone in the lead, one stroke ahead of Brooks Koepka. He sealed his victory with a final score of 6-under 282, two strokes ahead of Oosthuizen and Koepka.

