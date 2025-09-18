PGA Championship venues for next 10 years unveiled ft. Bethpage Black and Oak Hill

The PGA Championship is the second major tournament in the PGA Tour's roster after the completion of the Masters Tournament. This year, the event took place in May, and the venue of the tournament was the Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, in North Carolina, USA.

On Wednesday, September 17, the PGA Tour announced the full list of venues where the major event would take place over the next 10 years. The list included the 2033 PGA Championship taking place at Bethpage Black, which is the venue for the 2025 Ryder Cup, and the 2035 PGA Championship taking place at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester. Here's the full list of the upcoming PGA Championship venues:

2026 PGA Championship - Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

2027 PGA Championship- PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas

2028 PGA Championship- The Olympic Club, San Francisco

2029 PGA Championship- Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield, New Jersey

2030 PGA Championship- Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland

2031 PGA Championship- The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, South Carolina

2032 PGA Championship- Southern Hills, Tulsa, Oklahoma

2033 PGA Championship- Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, USA

2034 PGA Championship- PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas

2035 PGA Championship- Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester

The Bethpage Black conducted the PGA Championship for the first time in 2019, and the Oak Hill Country Club did the same for the first time in 1980.

Exploring the 2025 final PGA Championship leaderboard?

The 2025 PGA Championship finished with a Sunday round on May 18, 2025, after Scottie Scheffler lifted the Wanamaker trophy. Scheffler scored 11 under to win the major tournament, followed by Bryson DeChambeau and two others tying for second place. Taylor Pendrith tied for fifth place with 5 under. Here's the complete PGA Championship finishers list after the final round in 2025:

1st - Scottie Scheffler, -11

T2 - Harris English, -6

T2 - Bryson DeChambeau, -6

T2 - Davis Riley, -6

T5 - Taylor Pendrith, -5

T5 - Jhonattan Vegas, -5

T5 - J.T. Poston, -5

T8 - Joaquin Niemann, -4

T8 - Ben Griffin, -4

T8 - Denny McCarthy, -4

T8 - Ryan Gerard, -4

T8 - Joe Highsmith, -4

T8 - Matt Fitzpatrick, -4

T8 - Keegan Bradley, -4

T8 - Jon Rahm, -4

T8 - Si Woo Kim, -4

T17 - Matt Wallace, -3

T17 - Alex Noren, -3

T19 - Sam Burns, -2

T19 - Corey Conners, -2

T19 - Beau Hossler, -2

T19 - Aaron Rai, -2

T19 - Harry Hall, -2

T19 - Taylor Moore, -2

T19 - Cam Davis, -2

T19 - Adam Scott, -2

T19 - Tony Finau, -2

T28 - Xander Schauffele, -1

T28 - Marco Penge, -1

T28 - Viktor Hovland, -1

T28 - Alex Smalley, -1

T28 - Ryan Fox, -1

T33 - Daniel Berger, E

T33 - Thorbjorn Olesen, E

T33 - Maverick McNealy, E

T33 - Max Greyserman, E

T37 - Richard Bland, +1

T37 - J.J. Spaun, +1

T37 - Ryo Hisatsune, +1

T37 - Lucas Glover, +1

T41 - Nicolai Hojgaard, +2

T41 - Tommy Fleetwood, +2

T41 - Eric Cole, +2

T41 - Nico Echavarria, +2

T41 - Michael Thorbjornsen, +2

T41 - Matthieu Pavon, +2

T47 - Rory McIlroy, +3

T47 - Cameron Young, +3

T47 - Robert MacIntyre, +3

T50 - Kevin Yu, +4

T50 - Collin Morikawa, +4

T50 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, +4

T50 - Tom McKibbin, +4

T50 - Wyndham Clark, +4

T55 - Chris Kirk, +5

T55 - Brian Campbell, +5

T55 - Michael Kim, +5

T55 - Rafael Campos, +5

T55 - Garrick Higgo, +5

T60 - Brian Harman, +6

T60 - Justin Lower, +6

T60 - Sam Stevens, +6

T60 - Luke Donald, +6

T60 - Max Homa, +6

T60 - Tyrrell Hatton, +6

T60 - David Puig, +6

T67 - Sergio Garcia, +7

T67 - Austin Eckroat, +7)

T67 - Rasmus Højgaard, +7

70 - Stephan Jaeger, +8

71 - Tom Kim, +9

T72 - Bud Cauley, +10

T72 - Elvis Smylie, +10

74 - Byeong Hun An, +13

