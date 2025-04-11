PGA star Max Homa feeds injury scare at Masters round 2 at Augusta

Max Homa grimaced in pain following what looked like a nasty collision with an unseen root while hitting a shot. The injury happened during his follow-through when he immediately grabbed his wrist — a reaction that did not escape the notice of fans and broadcasters.
The 34-year-old golfer seemed to strike a buried tree root while executing his second shot on the par-4 14th hole, and appeared to be visibly jolting his wrist on impact. Homa grabbed his wrist shortly after and was looking in pain, drawing attention from his caddie and tournament officials. While he didn’t call for immediate medical assistance or withdraw from the round, the incident raised questions about his ability to finish the weekend in top form.
After a strong second round at The Masters, this physical issue could not come at a worse time for Homa, who is looking for his first title of the season. A wrist injury could be expensive as this type of injury typically needs rest to avoid aggravating it.
Notably, Homa showed courage and opted to continue despite the discomfort. While no official statement has been made yet, spectators were quick to notice subtle changes in his posture and swing mechanics as he pushed through the round.
The situation evoked memories of other pros — like Tiger Woods and Justin Rose — who’ve battled through wrist issues in similar fashion, often requiring days of rest or even withdrawals.
Projected cut line creates Masters drama as big names teeter on the edge
As the second round of The Masters at Augusta National nears its end, Friday has become a tale of two leaderboards — one at the top, and one just above the cut line. The projected cut for the 2025 Masters currently sits at +3, leaving a slew of heavyweights on the brink. With only the top 50 players and ties advancing to the weekend, the margin for error is razor-thin, and every missed putt is magnified under the Georgia sun.
Names like Brooks Koepka (+5), Sergio Garcia (+4), and Adam Scott (+5) are on the brink of elimination. For others like Max Homa, who sits at even par, the cut-line drama only intensifies the pressure to perform through injury. His wrist scare now takes on added significance, with just one or two strokes potentially being the difference between contending and going home.
Meanwhile, players like Justin Rose (-8) and Matt McCarty (-5) have some breathing room. But down the board, Dustin Johnson (+3) and Russell Henley (+3) are walking a tightrope. The shifting cut line at The Masters has historically hovered between +3 and +6 in recent years. But with tough pin placements and gusty conditions, Friday's back nine could be where dreams either stay alive or get crushed.