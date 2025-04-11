PGA star Max Homa feeds injury scare at Masters round 2 at Augusta

Max Homa grimaced in pain following what looked like a nasty collision with an unseen root while hitting a shot. The injury happened during his follow-through when he immediately grabbed his wrist — a reaction that did not escape the notice of fans and broadcasters.

Ad

The 34-year-old golfer seemed to strike a buried tree root while executing his second shot on the par-4 14th hole, and appeared to be visibly jolting his wrist on impact. Homa grabbed his wrist shortly after and was looking in pain, drawing attention from his caddie and tournament officials. While he didn’t call for immediate medical assistance or withdraw from the round, the incident raised questions about his ability to finish the weekend in top form.

Ad

Trending

After a strong second round at The Masters, this physical issue could not come at a worse time for Homa, who is looking for his first title of the season. A wrist injury could be expensive as this type of injury typically needs rest to avoid aggravating it.

Notably, Homa showed courage and opted to continue despite the discomfort. While no official statement has been made yet, spectators were quick to notice subtle changes in his posture and swing mechanics as he pushed through the round.

Ad

The situation evoked memories of other pros — like Tiger Woods and Justin Rose — who’ve battled through wrist issues in similar fashion, often requiring days of rest or even withdrawals.

Projected cut line creates Masters drama as big names teeter on the edge

As the second round of The Masters at Augusta National nears its end, Friday has become a tale of two leaderboards — one at the top, and one just above the cut line. The projected cut for the 2025 Masters currently sits at +3, leaving a slew of heavyweights on the brink. With only the top 50 players and ties advancing to the weekend, the margin for error is razor-thin, and every missed putt is magnified under the Georgia sun.

Ad

Names like Brooks Koepka (+5), Sergio Garcia (+4), and Adam Scott (+5) are on the brink of elimination. For others like Max Homa, who sits at even par, the cut-line drama only intensifies the pressure to perform through injury. His wrist scare now takes on added significance, with just one or two strokes potentially being the difference between contending and going home.

Meanwhile, players like Justin Rose (-8) and Matt McCarty (-5) have some breathing room. But down the board, Dustin Johnson (+3) and Russell Henley (+3) are walking a tightrope. The shifting cut line at The Masters has historically hovered between +3 and +6 in recent years. But with tough pin placements and gusty conditions, Friday's back nine could be where dreams either stay alive or get crushed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author NiteshPande Nitesh Pande is a Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in comprehensive coverage of all four golf majors. With extensive experience in content writing across premier industries, he brings a sophisticated approach to sports journalism that transforms complex athletic narratives into engaging stories. At Sportskeeda, his proven track record of success includes driving significant audience engagement and implementing strategic content initiatives. His content marketing certification enhances his ability to craft narratives that resonate with diverse audiences, from devoted sports enthusiasts to casual readers. As a passionate Ludvig Aberg supporter, Nitesh combines his deep appreciation for the sport with analytical expertise to break down intricate game strategies for broader audience comprehension. His unique methodology integrates thorough research with strategic insight, making technical aspects of Golf accessible and engaging. When not crafting sports narratives, he pursues his interests in psychology and music, which further enrich his perspective on sports journalism. Know More