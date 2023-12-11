PGA Tour agrees to advance negotiations with Saudi's PIF and Strategic Sports Group

The PGA Tour has moved forward to advance talks with Strategic Sports Groups to become a co-investor, as it also decided to continue negotiations with the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The announcement was officially made by the Tour on Sunday, November 10, several days after Jon Rahm's departure to LIV Golf.

The Strategic Sports Group (SSG) is a consortium of U.S.-based investors led by Fenway. It also comprises Chicago Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts, Cohen Private Ventures, Celtics major shareholder Wyc Grousbeck, and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen.

On Sunday evening, the PGA Tour policy board released a memo announcing the new developments regarding outside investment. The statement read:

"We also anticipate advancing our negotiations with PIF in the weeks to come. Further, the DP World Tour will continue to be an important part of the process as we build toward PGA TOUR Enterprises."

Expand Tweet

Earlier on Thursday, December 7, Rahm, currently one of the most popular players, agreed to move to the Saudi-backed circuit after signing a reported deal of over $550 million. Following his move, it has been speculated that other players might follow suit as well. Currently, Tyrrell Hatton and Tony Finau are the frontrunners in the speculation.

Rahm's move has further increased speculation over the future of the LIV-PIF deal, but the PGA Tour Policy Board's announcement has given it a lifeline. When both parties agreed to form a common entity in June of this year, they had a non-poaching clause. However, they had to drop the clause after the US Department of Justice reviewed the agreement in July.

Besides Rahm's departure, the PGA Tour also lost its longtime sponsor, Wells Fargo, which has been hosting the Quail Hollow Club event since 2011 but has decided to part ways after 2024. Uninitiated, the Tour had asked its sponsors to bear some of the costs of the increased purse size of the Signature events.

When will the PGA Tour 2024 season start?

The PGA Tour 2024 season will begin with the Sentry, the first signature event of the season with a purse size of $20 million. The event will take place from January 4 to 7 at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii.

Here's a look at the complete schedule of the PGA Tour 2024 season:

January 4–7: The Sentry

January 11–14: Sony Open in Hawaii

January 18–21: The American Express

January 24-27: Farmers Insurance Open

February 1–4: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

February 8–11: WM Phoenix Open

February 15–18: The Genesis Invitational

February 22–25: Mexico Open at Vidanta

February 29–March 3: The Classic in The Palm Beaches

March 7-10: Puerto Rico Open

March 7-10: Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 14-17: The Players Championship

March 21–24: Valspar Championship

March 28-31: Texas Children’s Houston Open

April 4–7: Valero Texas Open

April 11–14: Masters Tournament

April 18–21: Corales Puntacana Championship

April 18-21: RBC Heritage

April 25-28: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

May 2–5: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

May 9–12: Myrtle Beach Classic

May 9–12: Wells Fargo Championship

May 16-19: PGA Championship

May 23-26: Charles Schwab Challenge

May 30–June 2: RBC Canadian Open

June 6–9: Memorial Tournament

June 13-16: U.S. Open

June 20-23: Travelers Championship

June 27-30: Rocket Mortgage Classic

July 4–7: John Deere Classic

July 11–14: Genesis Scottish Open

July 18–21: Barracuda Championship

July 18–21: The Open Championship

July 25-28: 3M Open

August 1–4: Olympics

August 8–11: Wyndham Championship

August 15-18: FedEx St. Jude Championship

August 22–25: BMW Championship

August 29 - September 1: Tour Championship