The PGA Tour and PIF did not reach an agreement to merge officially before their initial deadline. Having seen that come and go, they are announcing an extension on that deadline. They have a goal in mind to put an end to these discussions and it's pretty soon.

A recent report states that they intend to finish all negotations by the PLAYERS Championship in April. This gives them about three and a half months to complete what they couldn't by the end of the calendar year.

They intend to do this so that they do not take focus away from The Masters. They want there to be nothing hanging over the sport by the time its biggest tournament rolls around in May, so they're aiming to have it done a month ahead of that.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan provided an update for players in a letter via Golf Monthly:

"I wanted to provide an update on our negotiations with Strategic Sports Group, the Public Investment Fund [PIF] and DP World Tour.As you know, the [PGA Tour Policy] Board unanimously directed management to pursue exclusive negotiations with SSG. I am pleased to report that we have made meaningful progress and have provided SSG with the due diligence information they requested."

He noted the initial December 31 deadline, which has now passed by a few days. Monahan said that they are working to extend the negotiations into this year based on the progress they've currently made.

Monahan added:

"Our goal for 2024 is to reach agreements with SSG, PIF and the DP World Tour, bringing them on board as minority co-investors. These partnerships will allow us to unify, innovate and invest in the game for the benefit of the players, fans and sponsors.”

Their ultimate goal is to unite all parties in golf into one body, making for a lot less tension between the two. LIV Golf wasn't mentioned there, but they're under PIF, so they would be included as well.

PGA Tour aiming to end things sooner than later

The merger has been hanging over the sport of golf for a long time. The merger was first announced in early June, and the state of the sport has been in chaos for a long time.

The PGA Tour wants to wrap things up quickly

Even before that, there was a massive divide throwing a wrench in things. The PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf debate raged on all the time, and then they decided to merge and made things even more confusing.

It's been a long and challenging road to get here, but they're not done yet. They haven't officially merged, but the plan is to get that done sooner than later. They don't have a firm deadline, but the hope is to have that finished within four months.

The governing bodies understand that there's tension in the air and uncertainty with many players, so they'd prefer this to be wrapped up quickly. It's going to take time, but they're aiming to finish before the season truly gets into a full swing.