PGA Tour allegedly threatened to suspend creators if they partake in LIV Golf’s creator’s championship

LIV Golf is doing its own version of the PGA Tour Creator Classic at its Miami tournament next weekend. The Tour has had two successful creator championship tournaments, the first coming at the Tour Championship last year. According to a report, the PGA Tour was not happy with any creators who were going to cross party lines in golf.

Flushing It Golf, a popular X account that shares golf news, reported on X that the Tour allegedly threatened creators who intended to play in The Duels, as LIV is calling it.

They reportedly threatened "potential future suspensions" for any participating members, essentially pushing the penalties for non-members who play in LIV Golf tournaments onto these creators.

However, some creators reportedly pushed back and the threats have since been dropped. Several creators are competing in The Duels after being in one of the PGA's Creator Classics.

Grant Horvat, for example, won the most recent Classic at the Players Championship, and his YouTube channel is tabbed as the exclusive home for streaming The Duels this weekend.

Golf account on X rips PGA Tour over alleged threats

Not very many outlets, by Flushing It's own admission, are covering the alleged threats that the PGA Tour made but has since rescinded from creators who intended on playing in The Duels.

The PGA Tour's most recent batch of creators for the Classic (Image via Getty)

However, Flushing It Golf believes this problem is indicative of a major issue in the undercarriage of the sport itself. The account stated firmly that this was a horrible look for the Tour, adding:

"This current power struggle goes far beyond what is happening on the course and it is causing serious damage that professional golf may never fully recover from. It’s time fans start pushing back and putting the blame firmly on those who are persisting to maintain and further exacerbate this divide for their own financial benefits."

Officially, major outlets like Golf.com and Golf Digest have not reported on the threats that came and went. The Duels is slated to go on without any issues with several creators who played in the Creator Classic this weekend in Miami. It's unclear what LIV Golf has planned for the special event beyond this weekend.

