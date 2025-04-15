PGA Tour announces exciting news for Los Angeles 2028

The PGA Tour recently announced that in 2028, there will be a mixed team golf event in the Olympic Games. Golf was a part of the esteemed Olympics, and had a brief appearance in 1900 and 1904.

After a dispute back in 1908, it was dropped from the roster, but the sport made its official return in the 2016 Olympic Games. PGA Tour pros like Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose competed in this event.

The 2028 Olympic Games will be taking place in Los Angeles, USA, from July 14 to 30. On Tuesday, the Tour shared a tweet confirming the debut of this unique mixed golf event. Take a look at the PGA Tour's post on X:

"The International Olympic Committee has approved the addition of an Olympic Golf Mixed-Team Event, which will make its debut @LA28 Olympic Games 🏌️‍♂️🏌️‍♀️"

According to the format, the mixed team will comprise one male and one female contestant who have qualified in the individual Olympic Games competition. The proposed format will include two 2-day 18-hole events - a foursomes (alternate shot) and a four ball (best ball) round.

Each nation will have only one team, and the men's and women's mixed event will commence at Riviera Country Club. This contest is likely to include some of the biggest names from the LPGA and PGA Tour.

Antony Scanlon, the International Golf Federation's (IGF) executive director, said while talking about this update:

"Golf was incredibly successful at Paris 2024, and as we continue building on the momentum from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, we’re excited to bring even more attention to our sport through this additional format."

While talking about the golfers who participated in past Olympic events, Scanlon said:

"The athletes were very enthusiastic about their desire to play with their compatriots, and we look forward to watching them compete together in Los Angeles."

Apart from other sports, golf will be the sixth sport event that will add a mixed gender contest in the 2028 Olympic Games. The remaining five are the gymnastics, 4×100 meter mixed relay, archery, table tennis, and rowing coastal beach sprint.

A look at PGA Tour and LPGA Tour pros' records at the Olympics since 2016

Professionals from both the tours have a pretty good record when they competed at the Individual Olympic Games. Here's a look at the golfers who took the podium since golf returned to the Olympics in 2016:

#1 2016 Olympic Games

Men's (PGA):

Justin Rose (Gold): 268 (-16) Henrik Stenson (Silver): 270 (-14) Matt Kuchar (Bronze): 271 (-13)

Women's (LPGA):

Inbee Park (Gold): 268 (-16) Lydia Ko (Silver): 273 (-11) Shanshan Feng (Bronze): 274 (-10)

#2 2020 Olympic Games

Men's:

Xander Schauffele (Gold): 266 (-18)

Rory Sabbatini (Silver): 267 (-17)

Pan Cheng Tsung (Bronze): 269 (-15)

Women's:

Nelly Korda (Gold): 267 (-17) Mone Inami (Silver): 268 (-16) Lydia Ko (Bronze): 268 (-16)

#3 2024 Olympic Games

Men's:

Scottie Scheffler (Gold): 265 (-19) Tommy Fleetwood (Silver): 266 (-18) Hideki Matsuyama (Bronze): 267 (-17)

Women's:

Lydia Ko (Gold): 278 (-10) Esther Henseleit (Silver): 280 (-8) Xi Yu Lin (Bronze): 281 (-7)

