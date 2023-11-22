“PGA tour becomes the feeder tour to LIV” – Fans react to report claiming that Jon Rahm is in advanced talks to join LIV Golf

As per several sources, Jon Rahm is in the advanced stage of talking about joining LIV Golf, and the only thing holding him back is the current format of the league.

Rahm is one of the best golfers at the moment, and he won four titles this year, including the 2023 Masters. The reports of him joining the Upstart League have been circulated since its inception, but the golfer has always denied them.

However, Flushing It, a popular golf tracking X handle, has reported that the Spaniard is now in advanced stage talks to join the Saudi-backed circuit, and it's not the financial reason but the format that he hasn't joined the league already. Since the format change would require the approval of the existing LIV team captains, it is not going to be that easy.

Flushing It wrote on X (formerly called X):

"Jon won 4 times this year, including the Masters, and would be a huge asset for LIV. It is understood that if a deal is reached he would join Sergio Garcia and Eugenio Chacarra on the Fireballs, with David Puig taking the 4th spot to make an all Spanish team"

Expand Tweet

Fans online were surprised by the report and had a mixed response to it. While many began speculating about the modifications Rahm would want in LIV Golf's format, a few fans felt that it would be a significant blow to the PGA Tour if the deal were to be finalized.

Here's a look at some of the comments:

"PGA tour becomes the feeder tour to LIV"

Expand Tweet

"It’s in all their interests for Rahm to join. Based on his public comments to date, he’s worth listening to! Let’s hope they get it done!! But I reiterate, there’s 2 spots at @rippergc_ !"

Expand Tweet

"I’ve felt like this was gonna happen for about a year, the rumors just felt deep with him & a few others, including Cantlay & Zander!"

Expand Tweet

"This sounds like rubbish to me."

Expand Tweet

"Hopefully he can improve it. Just copy the formula 1 format or base the team competition scoring on results between the various 3 balls."

Expand Tweet

"Wasn’t he always strongly against joining the exhibition tour?"

Expand Tweet

"I do know he was offered $500mm three weeks ago and turned it down. Maybe he’s changed his mind."

Expand Tweet

"One thing for sure that if he is after modifications they will be constructive and improve the tour. There won't be any blow up golf courses involved"

Expand Tweet

"I knew this was going to happen. This is what happens when you let Rory face the PGA. Jon leaves, BIG win for LIV. I’ll probably start watching more. Hopefully they do change format though"

Expand Tweet

Where did Jon Rahm last play? The golfer's recent performance explored

The Spaniard was last seen competing at the DP World Tour Championship, which took place from November 16 to 19 at the Jumeirah Golf Club in Dubai. Jon Rahm entered the field as the defending champion but finished joint fifth this year after shooting 17-under over four days.

Nicolai Hojgaard won the season-finale event after aggregating at 21-under. He bagged $3 million for the biggest win of his career so far.