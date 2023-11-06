“PGA Tour could do a better job at picking courses”: Tiger Woods’ golf course comes under scrutiny from Kelly Kraft

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship was held for the first time at a Tiger Woods designed course - the El Cardonal at Diamante. While the 15-time Major champion has been out for most of the 2023 season, his course made an appearance for the first time at a PGA Tour event.

However, one particular golfer made it clear that he did not like the Tiger Woods-designed course very much. American pro golfer Kelly Kraft, who finished 71st at the 2023 WWT Championship, commented according to Golf Digest:

"About the golf, not sure where to start. All I will say is the PGA Tour could do a better job at picking courses to host these events. In my opinion this wasn’t my favorite course, and I’ve played on tour for a little while."

El Cardonal was the first course that was completed by Tiger Woods' design firm and opened in 2014.

Kelly Kraft in danger of losing PGA Tour card after finishing 71st at Tiger Woods designed course

Despite the course not being up to par for Kraft, he was appreciative of the way the WWT Championship was conducted. Erik van Rooyen lifted the trophy at the El Cardonal at Diamante.

"Side note, I will say that @wwt_inc did a great job with what they had. Thanks for the hospitality!"

Kraft, the 2011 US Amateur Champion, is on the verge of losing his PGA Tour card after a disastrous season. He is currently ranked 152 on the FedEx Cup rankings and needs to get into the top 150 to maintain his PGA Tour card for next season.

With just two events left on the PGA Tour, Kraft will have to deliver some fantastic performances to jump up the leaderboard. The Tour will first head to the Bermuda Championship followed by the ultimate tournament of the season, the RSM Classic.

The PGA Tour has confirmed that those who finish between 126 and 200 on the FedEx Cup rankings will be allowed to play on the DP World Tour for the 2024 season.