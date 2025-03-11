PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan set to calls the press amid LIV deal: Reports

Amid LIV deal speculations, PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan is all set to hold his annual presser on Tuesday, March 11, at TPC Sawgrass. The press conference will take place ahead of the Players Championship 2025.

The PGA Tour and PIF deal talks have taken a foot on the acceleration pedal since Donald Trump took office. Since then, the two parties have met several times and have also held meetings with Trump. However, the PGA Tour clarified that they were still in the talking stage, with the outcome yet to be finalized.

Last month, Rory McIlroy said that reunification was the 'best' thing for both sides and it was time to move forward. However, a few weeks later, he had a bit of a change in his stance when he said that both parties didn't necessarily need a deal, especially the PGA Tour, as they were doing well on TV ratings as well as TGL.

"I answered this question at Torrey Pines two weeks ago, before, the landscape might have looked a little different than it does now over these past couple of weeks, and I think a deal would still be the ideal scenario for golf as a whole. But from a pure PGA Tour perspective, I don’t think it necessarily needs it," he said

With McIlroy shifting his views, it looks like Jay Monahan and the PGA Tour might be thinking differently now. With Monahan interacting with the media for the first time in a while, it will be interesting to see what new update he will provide regarding the state of the PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal.

PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan meets President Donald Trump amid LIV Golf talks

Last month, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan met President Donald Trump alongside Player Directors Tiger Woods and Adam Scott at the White House. Following the meeting, they released a joint statement that read,

"We know golf fans are eagerly anticipating a resolution to negotiations with the Public Investment Fund and want to thank President Trump for his interest and long-time support of the game of golf."

"We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved. We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf."

The PGA Tour and PIF deal announcement will complete two years in June but fans will be hoping to see a positive outcome soon.

