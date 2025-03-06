PGA Tour chief makes feelings known on Saudi Arabia amid golf reunification talks

Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan shared his opinion on Saudi Arabia amid the PGA-LIV Golf merger talks. The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) has heavily invested in golf and started the LIV Golf series in 2022. Initially, it brought criticism from golf officials and players about the new 54-hole series, but over time, the PGA Tour announced a framework agreement with them.

While the merger talks between the circuits have been in swing, recently, Jay Monahan shared an update related to the deal and other developments on the PGA Tour in his interview with Golf Week. The commissioner also talked about Saudi Arabia's involvement in the sports industry and about PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

" I've taken two trips to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Monahan said. " I've been able to better understand their culture, better understand the path their country is on. Through that experience it's clear that Saudi Arabia is looking to play a more progressive, more sustainable role in the global economy.

Monahan further acknowledged that he was aware of Saudi Arabia's PIF investment in sports.

"I'm also mindful of the fact that the Public Investment Fund is investing in nine different categories, of which sports and entertainment is one. Golf is a part of that, but a relatively small part. So the question is are we better by isolating or are we better by engaging? My belief in we're better off engaging in the manner that we're engaging."

LIV Golf-PGA Tour negotiations have recently taken a new turn as US President Donald Trump also joined the discussions. Last month, PGA Tour officials, the PIF governor, and the President had a meeting at the White House to talk about the merger.

Jay Monahan talks about Donald Trump's involvement in PGA-LIV Golf

In the interview with Golf Week, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan also talked about his meeting with the President at the White House. He reflected on Trump's involvement and how it could help in the reunification of the game while stating that Trump "understands deal-making."

"The President has a clear passion for the game and publicly stated that he wants golf to be reunified,"Monahan said. "He talked about the need to come under one tour with all the best players in the world playing on that one tour.

"Beyond being the leader of the free world, he understands deal making and he's playing a very constructive role trying to help us get there. I’m grateful for him playing the role that he's played," he added.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour has begun its 2025 season, and this week, the players will tee off at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The signature PGA Tour event is scheduled from March 6 to 9 in Florida.

