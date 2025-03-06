PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan opens up on getting U.S. President Donald Trump involved in the merger: "He understands deal making"

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has opened up about US President Donald Trump's involvement in the ongoing merger talks with LIV Golf. After being critical of the rival series, the Tour shockingly announced a framework agreement with the PIF-backed series in June 2023.

They have since been in talks, with Trump joining the discussion in 2025. Last month, Jay Monahan met with the US President regarding the merger talks. In his recent interview with Golfweek, the Tour Commissioner opened up about the deal and how Trump's involvement could help in decision-making.

Monahan said of the deal:

"The President has a clear passion for the game and publicly stated that he wants golf to be reunified. He talked about the need to come under one tour with all the best players in the world playing on that one tour."

"Beyond being the leader of the free world, he understands deal making and he's playing a very constructive role trying to help us get there. I’m grateful for him playing the role that he's played," he added.

In their last meeting at the White House in February 2025, Monahan was joined by Tour player directors Adam Scott and Tiger Woods; PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan also attended the meeting. The deal is still in discussion; however, only time will tell how it will progress.

Jay Monahan reflects on PGA Tour return to Donald Trump's golf course

Donald Trump is known for his love for the game of golf. Not only does he play the sport, but he also owns several golf courses, which host official golf events.

Amidst the merger talks between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, there have been rumors that Tour events might return to the Trump National Doral Miami Golf Course. The golf course, which has previously hosted the Tour event, might again be included in the Tour schedule.

On March 1, Nuclr Golf reported about the news on its X account, writing:

"Per @GolfDigest, sources at the PGA TOUR believe Trump National Doral in Miami could return to its schedule and that the President is ‘imperative’ to a deal getting done. TOUR sources ‘adamant’ that Trump is on their side w/ “more progress made than has been reported.”

In a recent interview with Golfweek, Jay Monahan was asked about the rumor of returning to Doral Golf Course. The Tour Commissioner replied:

"We've been at Doral in the past and we would love to return."

Donald Trump's Miami golf course has also hosted LIV Golf events since 2022. As per a recent report, it's also been in talks about the return of the PGA Tour event. Previously, the venue has hosted the Tour's WGC-Cadillac Championship from 2007 to 2016.

