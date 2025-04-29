PGA Tour Creator Classic 2025 teams explored ft. MKBHD and Sabrina Andolpho

The teams for the 2025 Creator Classic were finally unveiled on April 28. The PGA Tour is back with another edition of the golf event, made for the content creators.

Ad

The upcoming iteration will take place in a team format. Four of the renowned YouTube stars will be teaming up with eight golf content creators on the stellar field. There would be a total of four teams featuring three players each. All the teams have one YouTube celebrity and two golf content creators.

For the upcoming PGA Tour Creator Classic, technology influencer Marques Brownlee, who is also known as MKBHD, will be leading the Team Brownlee. In his team, Golf Girl Games' Sabrina Andolpho will also play along with online golf group Good Good's Sean Walsh.

Ad

Trending

Renowned golf influencer Paige Spiranac will also be playing in the 2025 Creator Classic. She will join Team Toney, led by Dude Perfect's Tyler Toney, along with Good Good's Matt Scharff. Eight-time Call of Duty world champion Nadeshot is also playing in the Creator Classic.

Here are the teams of Creator Classic at Philly Cricket 2025:

Team Richards

Captain: Josh Richards (BFFs Podcast)

Brad Dalke (Good Good)

Erik Anders Lang (Random Golf Club)

Ad

Team Brownlee

Captain: Marques Brownlee (Technology influencer)

Sean Walsh (Good Good)

Sabrina Andolpho (Golf Girl Games)

Team Nadeshot

Captain: Nadeshot (Eight-time Call of Duty world champion and founder of esports organization 100 Thieves)

Josh Kelley (@HoleIn1TrickShots)

Claire Hogle

Team Toney

Captain: Tyler Toney (Dude Perfect)

Matt Schwarf (Good Good)

Paige Spiranac

What is the format of the PGA Tour's Creator Classic 2025?

The 2025 Creator Classic at Philly Cricket will take place in the alternate-shot gross score format. Players will compete in teams.

Ad

The play will initially take place from 10 to 17 holes. After that, the top two teams will head for a playoff to ultimately determine the winner of the competition. The playoff will take place on par 4 18th hole.

While announcing the exciting event earlier this month, PGA Tour Senior Vice President Chris Wandell shared the details of the event. He said (via PGA Tour):

"We are excited to unveil the next iteration in the Creator Classic Series presented by YouTube, which this time welcomes prominent YouTube personalities across various genres inside the ropes alongside the golf creators our fans have come to know.

Ad

"The series continues to attract a diverse range of fans to the PGA TOUR platform, judging by the packed galleries at TPC Sawgrass and the engaged audience that watched online, and we are eager to watch it grow further at The Philadelphia Cricket Club," he added.

The event will take place on the eve of the Trust Championship at the TPC Sawgrass on Wednesday, May 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More