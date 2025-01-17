"PGA Tour... deal not going to happen" - Fans react to LIV Golf's new 'game-changer' deal ahead of new season

Fans have reacted to LIV Golf's deal with Fox TV on social media. The Saudi league, which is gearing up for the start of the new season in February, has announced a multi-year deal with Fox TV for the broadcasting of its events.

Most of the LIV Golf events will be broadcast on FS1, and the remaining will be available on the Fox Business channel, FS1, and the Fox Sports app.

Fore Play shared the news about the new deal between LIV Golf and Fox on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"The “multi-year” LIV-FOX TV deal is official. Thoughts on the league’s new partner?"

Fans jumped to the comments section to react to the deal. Some expressed their doubts about the merger between the PGA Tour and LIV. In 2023, a framework agreement was announced between the two series, but it has still not been finalized.

"Lol pga tour... deal not going to happen," a fan wrote.

"PGA diehards are crying so hard right now," another jotted.

"Best players and most entertaining broadcast. Another W for LIV golf. PGA is boarding now" a fan said.

Meanwhile, others called the deal a game-changer and praised it.

"Game changer!!" one more fan added.

"It’s great. Some comp exposure that’ll be (and is) eternally more watchable than the TGL drivel that is being pushed down our throats," another said.

"This is big. Most people can't find the CW. And if fox can improve the TV format (they will) it will be good for LIV. There's a reason FOX did this. LIV will grow. But I agree the current format is tough to watch . But I think TGL is bad too. I still watch PGA," a fan wrote.

LIV Golf announces new CEO

LIV Golf has made several changes as it gears up to start its fourth season. The league is preparing to complete its roster for the 2025 season while also making changes in management.

On January 15, LIV Golf announced its new CEO, Scott O'Neil, who will replace Greg Norman. The former Australian golfer had been the CEO of the Saudi league since its inception. However, he left his position before the start of the 2025 season.

LIV Golf's board chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan opened up about the new CEO in a statement on Wednesday, saying (via Reuters):

"Scott has the passion, the tenacity, and the vision to continue leveraging LIV Golf's position as a pre-eminent, global sports and entertainment company and to lead our amazing teams and players for years to come."

The 2025 season of LIV Golf will start on February 6, 2025, in Saudi Arabia.

