PGA Tour event Valspar Championship sees a massive drop in viewership numbers compared to Taylor Moore’s 2023 triumph

The 2024 Valspar Championship saw a drastic drop in viewership, even as Peter Malnati took his first PGA Tour title in over eight years. The 2024 edition received 1.886 million viewers, during the final round on Sunday, March 24th.
The previous year, where Taylor Moore took the win, saw 2.594 million viewers. The 2024 Valspar Championship saw a 27% drop in viewers from last year, according to Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter. Despite live-streaming the full event and the feature groups, the lack of viewership might indicate a loss of interest from golf fans.
This loss in viewership comes after the Players Championship and Scottie Scheffler's win also saw 17% lower viewership than the year before.
Peter Malnati finished with an overall score of 12 under par to hold off Cameron Young and break his nine-year winless drought. With the win, he also managed to secured a spot at the Augusta Masters, which is the first Major of the 2024 season.
Exploring the full leaderboard for the 2024 Valspar Championship ft. winner Peter Malnati
The 2024 Valspar Championship was riddled with several issues, including play being suspended on day one due to darkness and then play being cancelled on day two due to poor weather.
Despite all the challenges, the tournament provided some exciting play from golfers. Following is the full leaderboard for the 2024 Valspar Championship:
- 1st. Peter Malnati
- 2nd. Cameron Young
- T3. Chandler Phillips
- T3. Mackenzie Hughes
- T5. Xander Schauffele
- T5. Ryan Moore
- T5. Carl Yuan
- T5. Adam Hadwin
- T9. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- T9. K.H. Lee
- 11th Lucas Glover
- T12. Billy Horschel
- T12. Taylor Moore
- T12. Chez Reavie
- T12. Scott Stallings
- T12. Kevin Roy
- T17. Andrew Novak
- T17. Akshay Bhatia
- T17. Aaron Baddeley
- T17. Matti Schmid
- T17. Matt Wallace
- T17. Thomas Detry
- T17. Ben Griffin
- T17. Joseph Bramlett
- T17. Keith Mitchell
- T26. Mac Meissner
- T26. Dylan Wu
- T26. Fred Biondi
- T26. Kevin Streelman
- T26. Lee Hodges
- T26. Cameron Champ
- T26. Séamus Power
- T33. Sam Ryder
- T33. Robert MacIntyre
- T33. Justin Suh
- T33. Max Greyserman
- T33. Stewart Cink
- T33. Adam Schenk
- T33. Eric Cole
- T33. Ryo Hisatsune
- T33. Robby Shelton
- T33. Tom Whitney
- T33. Michael Kim
- T33. Brendon Todd
- T45. Sami Valimaki
- T45. Maverick McNealy
- T45. Greyson Sigg
- T45. Kevin Dougherty
- T49. Matt Kuchar
- T49. Joel Dahmen
- T49. Roger Sloan
- T49. Jorge Campillo
- T49. Adam Svensson
- T54. Ryan Palmer
- T54. Alexander Bjork
- T54. Carson Young
- T54. Webb Simpson
- T54. Vince Whaley
- T54. Norman Xiong
- T54. Rico Hoey
- T61. S.H. Kim
- T61. Chris Gotterup
- T61. Hayden Buckley
- T64. Sam Stevens
- T64. Nick Taylor
- T64. Justin Thomas
- T67. Harry Hall
- T67. Chan Kim
- T67. Parker Coody
- T67. Ben Martin
- T67. Doug Ghim
- T72. Ryan Brehm
- T72. Callum Tarren
- T72. Hayden Springer
- T75. Bronson Burgoon
- T75. Alejandro Tosti
- T75. David Skinns
The PGA Tour will now move on to the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, which will be held from March 28 to 31.