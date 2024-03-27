PGA Tour event Valspar Championship sees a massive drop in viewership numbers compared to Taylor Moore’s 2023 triumph

The 2024 Valspar Championship saw a drastic drop in viewership, even as Peter Malnati took his first PGA Tour title in over eight years. The 2024 edition received 1.886 million viewers, during the final round on Sunday, March 24th.

The previous year, where Taylor Moore took the win, saw 2.594 million viewers. The 2024 Valspar Championship saw a 27% drop in viewers from last year, according to Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter. Despite live-streaming the full event and the feature groups, the lack of viewership might indicate a loss of interest from golf fans.

This loss in viewership comes after the Players Championship and Scottie Scheffler's win also saw 17% lower viewership than the year before.

Peter Malnati finished with an overall score of 12 under par to hold off Cameron Young and break his nine-year winless drought. With the win, he also managed to secured a spot at the Augusta Masters, which is the first Major of the 2024 season.

Exploring the full leaderboard for the 2024 Valspar Championship ft. winner Peter Malnati

The 2024 Valspar Championship was riddled with several issues, including play being suspended on day one due to darkness and then play being cancelled on day two due to poor weather.

Despite all the challenges, the tournament provided some exciting play from golfers. Following is the full leaderboard for the 2024 Valspar Championship:

1st. Peter Malnati

2nd. Cameron Young

T3. Chandler Phillips

T3. Mackenzie Hughes

T5. Xander Schauffele

T5. Ryan Moore

T5. Carl Yuan

T5. Adam Hadwin

T9. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

T9. K.H. Lee

11th Lucas Glover

T12. Billy Horschel

T12. Taylor Moore

T12. Chez Reavie

T12. Scott Stallings

T12. Kevin Roy

T17. Andrew Novak

T17. Akshay Bhatia

T17. Aaron Baddeley

T17. Matti Schmid

T17. Matt Wallace

T17. Thomas Detry

T17. Ben Griffin

T17. Joseph Bramlett

T17. Keith Mitchell

T26. Mac Meissner

T26. Dylan Wu

T26. Fred Biondi

T26. Kevin Streelman

T26. Lee Hodges

T26. Cameron Champ

T26. Séamus Power

T33. Sam Ryder

T33. Robert MacIntyre

T33. Justin Suh

T33. Max Greyserman

T33. Stewart Cink

T33. Adam Schenk

T33. Eric Cole

T33. Ryo Hisatsune

T33. Robby Shelton

T33. Tom Whitney

T33. Michael Kim

T33. Brendon Todd

T45. Sami Valimaki

T45. Maverick McNealy

T45. Greyson Sigg

T45. Kevin Dougherty

T49. Matt Kuchar

T49. Joel Dahmen

T49. Roger Sloan

T49. Jorge Campillo

T49. Adam Svensson

T54. Ryan Palmer

T54. Alexander Bjork

T54. Carson Young

T54. Webb Simpson

T54. Vince Whaley

T54. Norman Xiong

T54. Rico Hoey

T61. S.H. Kim

T61. Chris Gotterup

T61. Hayden Buckley

T64. Sam Stevens

T64. Nick Taylor

T64. Justin Thomas

T67. Harry Hall

T67. Chan Kim

T67. Parker Coody

T67. Ben Martin

T67. Doug Ghim

T72. Ryan Brehm

T72. Callum Tarren

T72. Hayden Springer

T75. Bronson Burgoon

T75. Alejandro Tosti

T75. David Skinns

The PGA Tour will now move on to the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, which will be held from March 28 to 31.