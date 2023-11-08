PGA Tour extends Butterfield Bermuda Championship partnership for several more years: Reports

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is set to extend its successful partnership with the PGA Tour following a multi-year extension between both parties. Butterfield is a Bermuda-based bank and wealth management company. They have signed a deal with the Bermuda Tourism Authority for the smooth functioning of the upcoming championship.

According to new reports (via golf journalist Josh Carpenter)), the Bermuda Tourism Authority and Butterfield will work together in cohesion for the next few years. The tournament has been going on since 2019, as the Bermuda Tourism Authority has its own name attached to it.

The Butterfield Bank and Wealth Management Company decided to agree to a co-title sponsorship in 2021. Since then, there have been rumors of a fallout between both organizations regarding their partnership with the PGA Tour. However, the tournament has been growing in popularity since its inception and is bound to get many more viewers in the coming years.

According to the statistics by the Sports Business Journal, viewership for the PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship has grown from 26.9 hours (in 2019) to 56 hours (in 2022) in terms of live and replay hours watched. However, the tournament is expected to see a dip this season to 39 hours due to two other tournaments during the weekend.

Several prominent golfers set to compete for the $6.5 million purse at the PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship

The PGA Tour has shifted from Mexico to Southampton and will host the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at the Port Royal Golf Course. The tournament will have a prize purse of $6.5 million, and many well-known golfers will be competing for the glory and the money.

The field on November 9 will be headlined by Lucas Glover, who currently ranks 18th in the FedEx Cup standings, 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia, and the favorite Adam Scott, who is set to make his tournament debut. Brendon Todd and Lucas Herbert are also touted as strong favorites in Southampton.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship has many quality golfers who will be eyeing the winner's share of $1,170,000. Although the field lacks many top-rated golfers, the competition will be exhilarating nonetheless.