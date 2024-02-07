PGA Tour faces weather troubles for second week running after video surfaces of very strong winds hitting the WM Phoenix Open venue

Weather is proving to be difficult for the PGA Tour to contend with this season. Last year, there were only a few weather delays and issues during the course of the season. Early into the 2024 run, there have been multiple issues with weather, and it could impact play for the second consecutive week.

Last weekend, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am had to be shortened to 54 holes. Major wind issues and some rain occurred in round three, which forced the fourth round to undergo a series of delays before it was ultimately called at 54.

Wyndham Clark was the beneficiary of that, as he won the event, but now the poor weather seems to have followed the PGA Tour all the way from Pebble Beach, California to Phoenix, Arizona.

That's where the WM Phoenix Open will be held, presuming the winds don't cause even further issues. Tee times are slated for early tomorrow morning EST, but rain and wind might throw a wrench into their plans.

Bad weather to continue out west for PGA Tour

The west coast is not known for poor weather. It's not necessarily a wet place and hurricanes and other storms aren't as common, but the PGA Tour's West Coast swing has been marred by severe weather and it doesn't seem to be improving.

Weather continues to be a factor for the PGA Tour this weekend

Major wind issues plagued Pebble Beach into canceling the fourth round, leaving Ludvig Aberg, Matthieu Pavon and Scottie Scheffler unable to come back and defeat Wyndham Clark.

This week, the WM Phoenix Open is set to tee off and the wind seems to have followed them east. Phoenix is a pretty dry area, so it's not expected that the rain will be a huge factor since it dries quickly, but that's if it ever ceases.

Plus, the wind, which was the biggest issue last week, makes it very difficult to hit a golf ball the right way. It makes the conditions almost unplayable, so if it persists, it will be interesting to see what the Tour decides to do in terms of delays or changes to the event.