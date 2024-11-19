The PGA Tour has formally approved a number of changes on the circuit for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. They have made changes in the FedEx Cup points distribution, Monday qualifiers, restricted sponsor exemptions, and field size, and the biggest might be the number of PGA Tour card distributions.

Some of the changes will be introduced starting in the 2025 season, and some will be applicable from 2026.

Starting in 2025, there will be more FedEx Cup points awarded to the second-place finishers in the PGA Tour events. There will be changes in the distribution of the points, and after the 11th place finish, there will be a decrease in points for the regular events, while the decrease will start after seventh place in the limited-field Signature events.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Moreover, starting in 2026, the streamlined field of the PGA Tour events will be reduced along with the number of Monday qualifiers for the events. As reported by SI, the number of players in tournaments with a field size of 156 will reduce to 144 or 132, and for The Players Championship, it will reduce from 144 to 120.

Speaking of Monday qualifiers being cut down, for the 144-player field, only four spots will be available for the qualifiers. It has reduced from four to two for the 132-player field, and there are zero spots for Monday qualifiers in the 120-player field.

Moreover, the PGA Tour has also cut down 25 cards starting in the 2026 season. Unlike this year, when 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the season secure their PGA Tour card, this will reduce to 100.

Aside from that, the PGA Tour will continue to give cards to the top 10 players in the Race to Dubai standings if not already exempt, and 20 cards (reducing it from 30) will be given to the players finishing in the top positions on the Korn Ferry Tour standings.

Moreover, one more change involved the four restricted sponsor exemptions. These will be eliminated, and the spots will be filled by the players from the alternate list.

PGA Tour player director opens up about the changes

The changes were approved by the PGA Tour after their recent meeting at the RSM Classic in Sea Island. Announcing the changes, the Tour's player director Adam Scott said (via ESPN):

"The PAC discussions were based on a number of guiding principles, including our belief that PGA Tour membership is the pinnacle of achievement in men's professional golf.

"The changes approved today will provide equitable playing opportunities for new young talent to be showcased, and positively refine the playing experience for our members," he added.

Notably, while the PGA Tour has made several changes in their circuit in recent years, they have introduced the limited field Signature events and are also in discussions to make changes related to the pace of play. Amidst all this, they have also been in talks with PIF for a potential merger.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback