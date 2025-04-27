PGA Tour gets slammed by fans after Zurich Classic round gets suspended on Saturday

The PGA Tour got slammed by the online fans after the Zurich Classic’s third round was suspended. The Zurich Classic is the only team event of the PGA Tour and this week, it is taking place at TPC Louisiana. The third round was taking place on Saturday, April 26. Amid the event, lightning occured in the area and the play got suspended.

The lightning occurred at 2:15 pm CDT, and play resumed at 3:47 pm CDT. There was a 92-minute delay, and practice facilities re-opened at 3:15 pm CDT. The news of the suspension was shared by the PGA Tour's X page.

Some fans were left upset at the PGA Tour for the same.

"Wokeism," one fan commented.

Some fans mocked the Tour as well. One wrote:

“They can’t even finish the putt on 18th green? Hilarious”

Another wrote, “You guys are such a fucking embarrassment lol”

A netizen wrote, “The fans look dry.”

Another golf enthusiast penned down, “Due to raindrops”

Currently, Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin are leading the Zurich Classic.

Andrew Novak praised Ben Griffin’s performance amid the rain-ridden situation at the Zurich Classic

Andrew Novak joined the press conference at TPC Louisiana, and he was asked to talk about his Saturday round and how it prepared him for Sunday. In response, he added how his playing partner Ben Griffin performed amid the rain. He said:

“I thought we got off to a really good start today, which was I think good. In this format, when you tee off you don't have the lead anymore. Everybody is past you. It's four ball. It was nice to get our ahead of it, get off to a good start, get momentum going. After the rain delay Ben got hot and made some good putts, and overall just a great day.”

Griffin added:

“It's funny. If we go back three weeks ago we played in Houston and had a big rain delay after nine almost exactly like today. I came back and was playing horrible. Still made the cut, but it was nice to kind of come out of this rain delay this time three weeks later and play a little bit better. I thought we ham and egged it really well. Andrew got hot on the front nine. Kind of after I made birdie on the first I didn't need to do a whole lot on the front. Then the back I saved him when he needed me.”

Novak and Griffin have scored 27-under after three rounds at the Zurich Classic. They fired 62 in the first round with nine birdies, followed by 66 in the second round with seven birdies, and 61 in the third round with 11 birdies.

