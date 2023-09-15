PGA Tour golfer Ben Griffin reveals weekly tournament expenses up to $8,800

Golf is an expensive sport to play professionally, and it was recently highlighted by PGA Tour pro Ben Griffin. During 5 years on the PGA Tour, Griffin has won $2 million, but has also had to spend a fair amount of money that seems to add up very fast.

Playing collegiate golf and the University of North Carolina, Ben Griffin took to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018. While he did take a short break from the PGA Tour to work, he earned back his PGA Tour card after the CEO of an investment firm agreed to back him financially after playing a round of golf with him.

While he managed to win almost $2 million in his golf career, he also recently explained how expenses add up when one is playing on Tour. As for balls, clubs, equipment and courtesy vehicles, he does not have to pay. However, when it comes to other expenses, he explained via his TikTok:

Airfare: $500-$1,500

Hotels: $1,200 to $4,000

Food: $500-$700

Caddy: $2,000 (plus a cut of any earnings)

Gas: $50-$100

Locker room tip: $50-$300

Miscellaneous tips: $100-$200

With just these basic expenses, his weekend racks up to $4,400. If he were to spend a bit more money, it could go up to $8,800 in expenses.

Ben Griffin explains the expensive life of a professional golfer

Ben Griffin said that these were just the basic expenses that were made by all golfers. To add to that, golfers also spend money on coaches, trainers and the expenses of family members if they are travelling with.

Mike Goodes, who earned almost $6 million throughout his golf career, explained how much money actually gets eaten up. Speaking via Golf.com he said:

“You look at your prize money, the government takes almost half. Your caddie takes almost 10 percent. Then your travel could easily be another 10 percent or more depending on what you make. It’s 60 to 70 percent of what you make before you ever go home.”

Needless to say, it is not cheap living the life of a pro golfer. However, if you do make it big in the world of golf, it brings you immense pride- and a lot of money.