The PGA Tour hilariously shared a unique new logo for The Players Championship inspired by Scottie Scheffler, who defended his title on Sunday, March 17. The prestigious PGA Tour event concluded with the finale on Sunday at the renowned TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in Florida.

Scottie Scheffler, who won the tournament in 2023, recorded his second straight win with another incredible performance. He was impressive throughout the four rounds and came from behind on Sunday to emerge victorious.

The PGA Tour shared a hilarious post on its social media account to celebrate Scheffler's resounding victory. They shared a new logo of The Players Championship, replicating a shot of Scheffler from last week's event.

The Players Championship's trophy and logo feature a replica of a golfer taking a perfect shot. The PGA Tour tweaked the logo a little to make it look just like Scheffler's shot last week.

On the 12th hole of the Stadium Course, Scheffler took a shot with one leg in the air, and the Tour used that picture to create the new logo for fun.

It is important to note that the logo was created to celebrate Scottie Scheffler's fantastic victory at the game.

However, it's not only the PGA Tour that created a unique logo; even the Korn Ferry Tour congratulated the World No.1 by posting Scheffler's picture on their X (formerly Twitter) account. They have edited The Players Championship trophy by adding Scheffler's face.

Before earning the PGA Tour card, Scottie Scheffler played on the Korn Ferry Tour and was awarded the Player of the Year award in 2019 for his impressive performance.

Scottie Scheffler's performance at The Players Championship 2024

After Saturday's round, Scheffler finished in a tie for sixth place at the Players Championship. However, he was impressive with his game in the final round on Sunday, when he shot a bogey-free round and emerged victorious at the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler teed it up for the final round with a par on the first three holes and added an eagle on the fourth hole. He shot three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine to score 8-under 64. He jumped five positions on the leaderboard and clinched the trophy.

Scheffler shot 67 in the opening round, 69 in the second round and 68 on Saturday. It was his second victory of the year. He had previously won the Arnold Palmer Invitational just a week before The Players Championship.

Additionally, it was his second victory at The Players, making him the first golfer in the tournament's history to win the event twice in a row.