PGA Tour issues major update on 'reunification of golf' after White House meeting with President Donald Trump

PGA Tour released a statement following its meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. On Thursday, February 20, the PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, player directors Tiger Woods and Adam Scott, and the PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan met Trump at the White House.

Ad

It was the second meeting this month to discuss the negotiation deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, which the PIF financially supports. Following Thursday's meeting, the PGA Tour released an update about the "reunification of golf." The statement read:

"We have just concluded a constructive working session at the White House with President Trump and H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan… Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, we have initiated a discussion about the reunification of golf. We are committed to moving as quickly as possible and will share additional details as appropriate…"

Ad

Trending

“We share a passion for the game and the importance of reunification. Most importantly, we all want the best players in the world playing together more often and are committed to doing all we can to deliver that outcome for our fans," the statement added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, the PGA Tour and PIF have been in talks about the potential merger since it was initially announced in June 2023. After the recent meeting, the Tour only provided an update on its work for the reunification, but no date about the potential merger was revealed.

While the merger talks are in swing, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have started their new seasons. This week, the Tour players will play at the Mexico Open scheduled from February 20-23.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Saudi league did not have any tournaments this week. It recently concluded the LIV Golf Adelaide event and will head for the Hong Kong event, which will take place from March 7 to 9 at Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling.

LIV Golf stars eye shock return to PGA Tour amid merger talks: Report

Amidst the merger talks, there is good news for the LIV golfers, who are banned from competing on the PGA Tour. Recently, Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard revealed that a LIV golfer told him that the Saudi league players could be a part of the upcoming unofficial fifth Major of golf, The Players Championship 2025. Nuclr Golf shared the news on its X account, writing:

Ad

"Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard reports that a LIV golfer told him the PGA TOUR could be open to seeing LIV Golfers competing at PGA TOUR events as early as the 2025 PLAYERS Championship. The meeting which began at 12 PM is reportedly wrapping up."

Expand Tweet

The Players Championship 2025 is scheduled to take place from March 13 and will run for four days to conclude with its finale on March 16 at Players Stadium Course.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback