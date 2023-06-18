PGA Tour-LIV Golf alliance faces potential delays in finalization as deal collapse rumors loom

The deal between the LIV Golf Series, PGA Tour and DP World Tour is still sending shockwaves throughout the golf world. The deal was kept well under wraps from fans and pro golfers alike, who got to know about it through a joint statement. However, the deal might not be as simple as it sounds and could take up to a year to finalise.

Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan took quite a bit of heat over the merger. It also caught the attention of the Department of Justice, who will be investigating the deal further. The real concern comes from the deal being backed by the $620 billion Saudi Arabian PIF, which will effectively give it complete control over men's golf.

Senate finance committee Chairman Ron Wynden said in a letter to the PGAT:

“The PGA Tour’s involvement with PIF raises significant questions about whether organizations that tie themselves to an authoritarian regime that has continually undermined the rule of law should continue to enjoy tax-exempt status in the United States.”

In cases of a controversial merger, it is mandated that regulatory bodies investigate the matter. This is to ensure transparency, fairness and compliance with antitrust lawsuits. With the odds that both the tours have been at over the last two years, this sudden merger has called for scrutiny.

PGA Tour and LIV Golf Merger allows banned golfers to apply for Tour card again

Mark Conrad, an associate professor of law and ethics, said via Forbes:

“We had nasty litigation between the PGA Tour and LIV and vice versa where the parties called each other pretty nasty terms—‘monopolist’, ‘improper,’ ‘lack of human rights’, and ‘stooges for a foreign government.’ Now, all of a sudden, they kiss and make up in secret without telling the membership."

The PGAT went so far as to ban players who joined the LIV Golf series, rescinding their PGAT card. They were also dropped from the OWGR points, and the DP World Tour as well. The LIV Series had an antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGAT, which will not cease to exist.

However, with the new merger also comes new opportunity. The LIV Golfers that were banned will now be eligible to reapply for the 2024 PGA Tour season, promising exciting, new content for fans.

