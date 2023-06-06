PGA Tour & LIV Golf officially merge to make single new Golf entity, promise to keep the sport exciting for fans

The golf world is up in a storm right now as the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf Series have signed a deal to merge the two golf tours. The deal will allow the competitors to squash litigation and move forward, joining hands together as a larger golf enterprise.

The PGA Tour and the LIV Series have signed a contract that brings them together for commercial businesses and rights to a new for-profit company, whose details are yet to be disclosed. The agreement also includes the DP World Tour also known as the European Tour, which formed a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour just recently.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR The PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and PIF announce landmark agreement to unify men’s professional golf. The PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and PIF announce landmark agreement to unify men’s professional golf.

LIV Golf is backed by the Saudi Arabian PIF, which is controlled by the Saudi royal family. Ever since its inception, the LIV Series has been facing an uphill battle including an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA. The recently announced agreement would lead to the end of this lawsuit.

The PIF has been reported to be keen on investing millions into this new golf entity, the terms of which have not been disclosed to the public. Along with a new investment also comes changes in membership for the 2024 season. According to CNBC, the agreement states:

"The three groups will establish a fair and objective process for any players who want to re-apply for membership with the PGA Tour or DP World Tour.”

LIV Golf, PGA Tour and DP World Tour to merge for the growth of golf

This news comes in recent light of Brooks Koepka's win at the 2023 PGA Championship. Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said according to NY Times:

“Going forward, fans can be confident that we will, collectively, deliver on the promise we’ve always made — to promote competition of the best in professional golf and that we are committed to securing and driving the game’s future.”

According to a joint release statement by the Tour with the DP World Tour, the goal of combining the series is to increase fan engagement, grow the commercial businesses combined and accelerate growth initiatives for golf that are already underway.

The bitter split in men's golf that has reigned on everyone's mind seems to have finally come to an end. The two tours will merge to form one greater golfing entity for pro golfers all around the world.

