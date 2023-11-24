PGA Tour and LIV Golf pros share heartfelt Thanksgiving messages on social media, expressing gratitude and holiday wishes

All pro golfers, whether they be PGA Tour pros or LIV Golf players, shared a tradition of posting on their social media accounts when festivities came close. However, with the tension between the PGA Tour and the LIV Series growing over the last few years, that tradition also seemed to be fading.

Now, with Thanksgiving being celebrated, golfers have come together once again to share a mutual feeling of love and respect over the holidays. The likes of Max Homa and Bubba Watson have posted videos on Twitter and Instagram, spreading the holiday spirit.

Max Homa posted on Instagram, bringing about the holiday cheer with his wife, child, and dog. He captioned a post saying:

“I’m a lucky guy. Happy Thanksgiving!”

LIV Golfer and Major winner Sergio Garcia posted a rather funny photo on X (formerly Twitter). He photoshopped the photos of all his teammates from Fireball GC, and showed himself serving food to them.

Festive spirit runs high among PGA Tour and LIV Golfers over Thanksgiving

Steve Stricker celebrated his Thanksgiving surrounded by friends and family, which he was grateful for. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he said:

“So much to be thankful for!! Happy Thanksgiving to everyone! Hope you have a great day with your family and friends.”

Talor Gooch spent his Thanksgiving with his family enjoying the Eiffel Tower in Paris. He wrote on X saying:

“Grateful for an incredible year with my family and more blessings to come. Happy Thanksgiving!”

These tweets are a friendly sight to see, especially in the uncertain world of golf right now. With the framework agreement due at the end of the year, the PIF and the PGA Tour are under pressure to produce results.

Amidst all the stress, the PGA Tour is also threatening sanctions for those golfers who are considering playing in the LIV Golf Q-School. Since the event is not an officially sanctioned one, the PGAT had given the go-ahead to golfers to participate in the breakaway tour's promotional events.

However, in a recent turn of events, they are now threatening sanctions for those who do decide to play in the promotional events. It is rumored that among those participating will be golfers from the top 100 rankings in the world and even Major winners.