'PGA Tour needs Jon Rahm back' comment by fan inspires a no-holds-barred statement from Brandel Chamblee

Brandel Chamblee has shared a strong message regarding PGA Tour players wanting Jon Rahm back on the circuit. The Spaniard shocked the golf world by joining LIV Golf in late 2023. He competed on the Saudi circuit in 2024 amid ongoing negotiations between the two leagues. However, some Tour players reportedly wanted him back on the American circuit.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) mentioned the PGA Tour’s hope for Rahm’s return. Chamblee reshared the fan's comment and wrote:

"Some may want them back but they definitely don’t need them back."

Amid the merger talks between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour last September, Bloomberg reported that some PGA Tour players want Rahm back on the series. Underdog Golf shared the news on its X.

"Update on PGA Tour-PIF negotiations (via @Bloomberg): (1) "A particular sticking point is Jon Rahm's reported $300 million LIV contract...some PGA Tour players want Rahm - and others - to hand back money" (2) "Other issues include getting PGA Tour players to agree to tour the world to participate in LIV Golf events"" the post read.

Rahm had an impressive season playing with LIV Golf in 2024. He won the individual championship of the last season.

Brandel Chamblee shared a similarly bold remark yesterday

Brandel Chamblee has been pretty active on his X (formerly Twitter) account, where he shares his opinion on different matters. In one post on his X account yesterday, the American golf analyst addressed the PGA Tour needing LIV golfers back on the circuit:

"And why in the hell does the tour NEED to bring LIV players back???? Sure I miss a few of them but it’s not like any of them were Steve Jobs to Apple… none of them moved the needle and collectively they can’t scratch out interest in the golf world…meanwhile the tour is killing it."

In the comment section, a fan said if some big names on LIV Golf would be back on the PGA Tour, that would be a "big win for Tour." In response, Chamblee wrote:

"The tour’s “big win” is that it continues to build stars and host events that matter and is the talking point about the relevant golf on Monday mornings."

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour has been constantly in talks with LIV Golf about the framework agreement, and last month both the circuits' officials met Donald Trump to discuss the potential merger further.

