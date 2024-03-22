PGA Tour Originals "Credentialed" offers exclusive inside look into 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the setting for the new production of the PGA Tour Originals documentary series. The new episode is titled "Credentialed" and will premiere on NBC this Saturday, March 23 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

"Credentialed: Arnold Palmer Invitational" will offer fans stories from inside the event. The documentary will follow Matthieu Pavon and David Ford, who both made their debuts at Bay Hill (in Ford's case, thanks to a sponsor exemption).

It also features the story of Ryan Rustan, an artist based in Orlando Florida, who has a deep connection to the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Additionally, it takes a historical look at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge, or "Arnie's Place," as it is popularly known.

The documentary includes a more intimate look, with unseen footage, of Scottie Scheffler's victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his second title of the event.

PGA Tour Originals also premiered another episode on YouTube on Friday called "All-access at The Players 2024." It shows the production of "The Turn," the episode about the TPC Sawgrass event that gave Scottie Scheffler his second win of the season.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational highlights

Scottie Scheffler dominated the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational from the very beginning. His final score was 15 under, 5 strokes ahead of the runner-up, Wyndham Clark.

Scheffler had one eagle, 20 birdies and seven bogeys at the tournament. He caused a sensation in the golf world by being one of the best putters of the event after trading his blade putter for a mallet one.

Scheffler reported a personal record of nine one-putt holes and made 16 of 16 putts inside 10 feet in the final round. These are values that the World No. 1 has not had in a long time.

The event was the scene of other memorable happenings as Rory McIlroy became the first player in history to drive the green of the par-4, 390-yard 10th hole at Bay Hill. He did it with a 365-yard drive that cut through the dogleg extending to the right of the fairway and went straight for the green.

As usual, there was no shortage of Tin Cup movie "versions" on the 6th hole. Tommy Fleetwood scored a 10 on the hole during the second round, after sending three balls into the water. A day later, Jake Knapp scored a 12 on the same hole, with two balls into the pond and another with unknown whereabouts.

There was also a controversial play when Wyndham Clark touched his ball as he prepared to execute his second shot on the 18th hole of the second round. There was debate as to whether or not the ball had moved, but rules officials determined that no violation had occurred.