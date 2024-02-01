PGA Tour partners with Apple to rival LIV Golf's Google collaboration, introducing Shot tracking and real-time stats

The PGA Tour has recognized the way in which users can follow its events as one of its great challenges. On Thursday, February 1, the tour announced a move to tackle the same.

The organization led by Jay Monahan announced a collaboration with technology giant Apple to launch a live tracking system of strokes and statistics in their tournaments. The system is called PGA Tour Vision and is making its debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

As reported by the tour's news service, PGA Tour Vision was developed for the Apple Vision Pro, which will be launched in the United States this Friday, February 2. On that date, the app will be available for download from the App Store.

Scott Gutterman, senior vice president, Digital Operations of the golf circuit, had this to say about the new system (via PGA Tour news service):

"PGA Tour Vision for Apple Vision Pro brings golf fans inside the ropes and directly onto the tee boxes and greens of the world’s most iconic courses, no matter where they are.

"The PGA Tour is proud to be the first professional golf app on this revolutionary new device, offering fans an innovative and immersive way to watch professional golf, and our fans can look forward to more unique, spatial experiences as the FedExCup Season progresses."

The app will allow fans to follow all tournament stats live, starting with the iconic 7th hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links and will include new holes each week. It is expected that by The PLAYERS Championship the app will cover all 18 holes of the course.

The Apple Vision Pro headset will cost $3,500 (per NUCLR GOLF).

PGA Tour and LIV Golf also vying for technological supremacy

Coincidentally (or not), LIV Golf also chose this Thursday to announce the start of a partnership with Google Cloud and PMY Group. The partnership was made with the goal of developing real-time data tracking, course mapping and other tools to enhance the fan experience.

As a result of these efforts, the circuit will be launching in the summer of 2024 an app called "Any Shot, Any Time." The app will allow fans to select exactly which player, team or group they want to follow at any time during the tournament.

The options available to fans will include 3D aerial views of the courses, real-time statistics, among other features. The app will be available for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Recently, LIV Golf also announced that it has reached a commercial agreement with the Spanish television network Movistar Plus+. As a result of the agreement, Movistar Plus+ will broadcast in Spain all the tournaments of the circuit during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

In addition to the LIV Golf tournaments, Movistar Plus+'s golf schedule includes the Ryder Cup, The Masters, The U.S. Open, The British Open, The PGA Championship, PGA events, DP World Tour events, the Solheim Cup and the five women's Majors.