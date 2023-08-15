PGA Tour partners with Arccos as their Official Game Tracking Partner

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season has come to an end as the FedEx Cup playoffs commence. However, preparations for the next season have already started and many big brands have come on board.

Arccos, the world's largest on-course tracking system has recently announced its partnership with the world's largest golf circuit.

Additionally, the PGA tour is also set to receive massive investments from multiple golf manufacturers. Arccos has been in business for over a decade now and offers many functionalities to retrieve important analyses from the game. This investment will massively help all the golfers gain valuable insight and in-depth analysis of the course they are playing on.

Arccos CEO and Co-founder Sal Sayyed spoke about the integrations of the company with various prominent golf manufacturers. He also wishes to revolutionize the game's ecosystem, saying (via Golf Monthly):

“This strategic round, validated by the participation of many prominent brands in golf, further strengthens our ability to achieve Arccos’ mission of harnessing data and A.I. for game improvement.”

Sal Sayyed added:

“With the support of these industry-leading partners, we’ll be able to fully leverage and accelerate the growth of the game’s largest data set. Our goal is to help the game’s ecosystem, allowing golfers, coaches, club fitters and product designers make smarter decisions that are based on real performance data.”

Arccos will harness the power of AI during the PGA Tour

The PGA Tour is set to integrate the infamous Artificial Intelligence in their game tracking system. It is reported that Arccos will seamlessly work with AI to help many golfers get real-time updates of the shots they have made.

There are various smart sensor grips and attachable sensors that can be screwed on the club of the user. The data will be forwarded through the Arccos Caddie app and will also capture every shot that the golfer has made.

The powerful system is currently available on more than 40,000 golf courses around the world. Interestingly, Arccos has also announced a strategic fundraising round in collaboration with the PGA Tour. The company has managed to raise around $20 million from the Tour and different equipment makers. The investors include Ping, TaylorMade, Cobra Puma Golf, and Topgolf.

