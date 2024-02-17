The PGA Tour has another unofficial event — the Myrtle Beach Classic tournament — lined up for the 2024 season. To qualify for the event, 16 players, including eight YouTube golf content creators, will compete in a short 18-hole event named “The Q at Myrtle Beach.”

The winner of the tournament will receive a spot in the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic tournament. In addition to the golf content creators, a few Korn Ferry veterans will also participate in the unofficial event on March 4 at TPC Myrtle Beach.

Rick Golfs shared on X (formerly Twitter):

“The Myrtle Beach Classic will have a special 16 man qualifier featuring YouTubers and a few Korn Ferry veterans. All have to be scratch or better.”

The only requirement from the players would be they should be a scratch golfer or better with their game. YouTubers on the list reportedly include George Bryan IV, who has 318k+ subscribers on YouTube, Peter Finch, who has over 608k YouTube subscribers, and Dan Rapaport, who boasts over 250,000 combined subscribers and followers on X, Instagram and TikTok.

These YouTubers also have the right to share their experiences through their respective channels on April 23, more than a month after their initial play, as per the Tour's official website.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour's Myrtle Beach Classic tournament will be contested at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 6 to 12. The winner of the event will receive his share from a purse of $3.9 million in addition to receiving 300 FedEx Cup points.

Exploring the Korn Ferry Tour players for 'The Q at Myrtle Beach' hosted by the PGA Tour

The Q at Myrtle Beach event will also have a few Korn Ferry Tour golfers competing in the field.

American professional golfer Jay Card III is among those players. The 29-year-old golfer turned professional in 2018. He finished in the T6 position on the leaderboard at the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic — his best finish to date.

Another player on the bucket is Scott Stevens. He has played on both the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Canada. Since turning professional, he has participated in 37 events and has made the cut in 19 of them. He last participated in the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation in September 2023, where he finished in the T12 spot.

Matt Atkins will also compete in the tournament. The 33-year-old golfer has played in 157 Korn Ferry Tour events and has one victory to his credit. He triumphed in the 2017 El Bosque Mexico Championship with a three-stroke margin. Additionally, he has also played on the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Canada.