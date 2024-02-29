PGA Tour player criticizes Jon Rahm for breaking 'unwritten code' - “Jon did this because he got half a billion dollars”

Jon Rahm's departure to LIV Golf was not well received by most of his colleagues on the PGA Tour. One of them claimed that Rahm broke an "unwritten code" and that he did it because "he got half a billion dollars."

Golf Digest published the interview with the PGA Tour professional player on February 29, who preserved his condition of anonymity. The only identifying facts about the player are that he is ranked in the Top 100 of the world rankings. He is not a Major champion and does not consider himself a 'star' either.

The player shared his thoughts on how his PGA Tour colleagues feel about Jon Rahm's departure to LIV Golf. Here's part of what he had to say:

"[Jon] Rahm broke an unwritten code. Both sides [PGA Tour and Public Investment Fund, PIF] had a hands-off approach to recruiting during the period when negotiations were being banged out and—maybe this is me being naive—it seemed like everyone understood that. It’s like Jon (or Jon’s team) thought they were above the detente."

"We also don’t buy this notion that Jon thought his defection could ultimately be what brings the golf world together, like he’s a human olive branch. Please. He is not what got the SSG deal to the finish line, or what will bring PIF and the tour together. Jon did this because he got half a billion dollars. Full stop."

The player interviewed by Golf Digest also stated that his PGA Tour colleagues have no personal issues with most of the players currently playing in LIV Golf.

Phil Mickelson's role in Jon Rahm's defection

The player interviewed by Golf Digest also referred to Phil Mickelson's role in Jon Rahm's departure to LIV Golf. This is what he said (via Golf Digest):

"Jon clearly fell for whatever Phil Mickelson was selling him. As Phil admitted recently, he’s a divisive figure now [and I think that’s putting it nicely]. Phil and Jon can say all they want about how Phil didn’t influence Jon’s decision."

"I’m telling you, from a player’s perspective, we don’t believe that one bit. Jon looks at Phil not as a friend but as a family member, and it's no secret they are represented by the same agency. On that front, it’s disappointing that Jon couldn’t see through the charade."

Jon Rahm announced in December 2023 the signing of his contract to play in LIV Golf, ending an intense period of rumors in this regard. Rahm went to the Greg Norman-led league as captain of a team completed by Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent, and Caleb Surratt.

Although the details of Rahm's contract have not been disclosed, available reports indicate that his signing bonus amounts to about $600 million. In addition, his contract is said to extend for three seasons.