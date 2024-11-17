PGA Tour player disqualified from 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after 'not being in pace to play' - Reports

PGA Tour player Raul Pereda was disqualified from the second round of the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The second round of the event was suspended due to darkness on Friday, November 15, and resumed on Saturday, November 16.

However, Pereda was reportedly disqualified from the event because he was not able to play when the game resumed on November 16. A golf official commented on the disqualification in an interview with Golf Monthly, stating:

"He was disqualified when he was not in place to play at the resumption of the delayed second round on Saturday morning."

Notably, Raul Pereda was playing at 2-over when he was disqualified, four strokes below the cutline. He had two consecutive bogeys when the game was suspended on Friday and, with two more holes remaining, was struggling to make the cut in the tournament. The cutline for the event was 2-under.

It is important to note that several PGA Tour players withdrew from the competition after the delay on Friday. This included Scott Piercy, Paul Barjon, MJ Daffue, and Wilson Furr.

Raul Pereda has competed in 22 PGA Tour events this season on the circuit but struggled in most of them. He managed to make only three cuts, which included the Puerto Rico Open, Texas Children's Houston Open, and Black Desert Championship. His best finish of the season was recorded at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he secured a T42 position.

A look into Raul Pereda's performance at the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Pereda began his campaign at the PGA Tour event on Thursday, November 14. However, he had a rough start, shooting a bogey on the front nine. Starting on the back nine of the opening round, he made a birdie on the 10th hole, followed by a bogey on the 11th. The 28-year-old added three more bogeys before making an eagle on the 17th hole. The Mexican golfer concluded the first round with a bogey on the last hole.

In the second round, Pereda began on the 10th hole, carding a birdie on the 11th. However, he faced difficulties again, shooting a bogey on the 13th hole and a birdie on the 15th. The Mexican made an eagle on the 2nd hole but suffered back-to-back bogeys on the 6th and 7th holes.

This left him at 1-under for the day. Having scored 3-over in the first round, his overall score after playing more than half of the second round was 2-over.

Meanwhile, the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship concluded on Saturday, November 16, with Andrew Novak and Rafael Campos taking the lead at 16-under. Justin Lower slipped two spots to third place, followed by Wesley Bryan.

Lucas Glover shot a 66 in the third round and secured fifth place alongside Troy Merritt and Sam Ryder. It's a four-day event and will have its final round on Sunday, November 17.

