PGA Tour players grapple with increasing pressure as the FedEx Cup playoff rules are changed       

With the revamped FedEx playoffs, PGA Tour players have been feeling pressure to qualify for the event. The field of the tournament has been cut short to 70, unlike 125 players last year.
The top 70 players who are inside the FedEx Points standing will earn an opportunity to compete in three FedEx Playoffs which will take place in August following the conclusion of the 2022-23 regular season after the 2023 Wyndham Championship.
Players are under pressure to finish first at this week's John Deere Classic and move into the top 70 in the FedEx Standings.
JT Poston said about the FedEx Playoffs' new eligibility criteria:
“It’s just that time of year where guys are trying to push and push and push because there aren’t as many tournaments left. Every playoff event that you make it through and on to the next is going to be a huge bonus, whether it’s going from Memphis to BMW or BMW to Atlanta.”
The playoffs feature a star-studded field of 70 golfers at the FedEx St.Jude Championship, 50 for the BMW Championship, and 30 for the Tour Championship.
The last event will determine the winner and if an eligible player withdrew from the tournament, there will be no alternative instead the field will be shortened.
FedEx Points standings
Jon Rahm has taken the lead in the FedEx Cup standings after winning four PGA Tour events, including the Masters in 2023. He is followed by Scottie Scheffler.
Max Homa, the Farmers Insurance Open winner in 2023, ranked third, followed by Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley. Rory McIlroy, the current World No. 3, settled at seventh, followed by Rickie Fowler.
Here are the current FedEx Points standings:
1 Jon Rahm
2 Scottie Scheffler
3 Max Homa
4 Wyndham Clark
5 Keegan Bradley
6 Viktor Hovland
7 Rory McIlroy
8 Rickie Fowler
9 Tony Finau
10 Nick Taylor
11 Patrick Cantlay
12 Si Woo Kim
13 Xander Schauffele
14 Jason Day
15 Tyrrell Hatton
16 Collin Morikawa
17 Sam Burns
18 Kurt Kitayama
19 Brian Harman
20 Taylor Moore
21 Tom Kim
22 Chris Kirk
23 Emiliano Grillo
24 Denny McCarthy
25 Justin Rose
26 Adam Schenk
27 Seamus Power
28 Sahith Theegala
29 Jordan Spieth
30 Corey Conners
31 Matt Fitzpatrick
32 Russell Henley
33 Tommy Fleetwood
34 Sungjae Im
35 Adam Hadwin
36 Harris English
37 Adam Svensson
38 Andrew Putnam
39 Mackenzie Hughes
40 Eric Cole
41 Taylor Montgomery
42 Tom Hoge
43 Hayden Buckley
42 Brandon Wu
45 Davis Riley
46 Nick Hardy
47 Thomas Detry
48 Patrick Rodgers
49 Cameron Young
50 Sepp Straka
51 Matt Kuchar
52 Hideki Matsuyama
53 Brendon Todd
54 Aaron Rai
55 Alex Smalley
56 Byeong Hun Anx
57 Matthew NeSmith
58 Sam Stevens
59 Austin Eckroat
60 Ben Taylor
61 Mark Hubbard
62 Keith Mitchell
63 Sam Ryder
64 J.J. Spaun
65 K.H. Lee
66 Ben Griffin
67 Stephan Jaeger
68 Justin Thomas
69 Davis Thompson
70 Cameron Davis