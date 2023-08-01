PGA Tour Policy Board boasts impressive roster of 6 notable golfers ft. Tiger Woods, Rory Mcllroy

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour Policy Board as a player director and will work with other player directors for smooth functioning of the organization.

Woods will apparently work with PGA Tour commmisioner Jay Monahan and will ensure that the players have the final say in all important decisions. It is also reported that the player directors will have the final say for the LIV Golf Alliance after the framework agreement was announced on June 6.

Tiger Woods will be accompanied by 5 other prominent player directors including Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory Mcllroy, and Web Simpson. All 6 player directors will focus on the smooth functioning between the players and the PGA Tour management.

Woods was honored to be part of the PGA Tour policy board and stated his desire to work with them via a statement.

“I am honored to represent the players of the PGA Tour. This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all Tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players."

He added.

"The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward with these changes.”

Tiger Woods and the other player directors will have the final say for the LIV Golf controversy

It was recently reported that there was a secret agreement with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia regarding the LIV Golf tour. This created major animosity among the players.

Tiger Woods was brought in as a player director to speak for the players before the speculated merger happens. However, the 47-year old golfer has not yet spoken publicly about the agreement. Currently, he is suffering from a right foot injury following the Masters Tournament.

Still, adding prominent and influential golf players like Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy sends a strong message, that the PGA Tour board cares for their players and will take every possible decision in accordance to them.