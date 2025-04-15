PGA Tour pro defends Rory McIlroy amid criticism for ignoring Bryson DeChambeau at the Masters 2025

PGA Tour pro Byeong Hun An came forward to share his opinion on Bryson DeChambeau saying Rory McIlroy didn't talk to him at the Masters. In the much anticipated finale of the first Major of the year, DeChambeau was paired with McIlroy on Sunday, April 13.

McIlroy finally clinched the title at the major while DeChambeau, who was in second place after 54 holes, slipped down to T5 after the final round of the Masters. A video of the LIV golfer went viral on social media as he talked about his performance and said that during the final round of the Masters, despite playing in the same group, Rory McIlroy didn't talk to him.

PGA Tour pro Byeong Hun An came forward to defend the five-time Major winner. He reshared the viral video of DeChambeau on X, talking about McIlroy along with a caption that read:

"He seemed upset about this. Not sure if some contexts cut out or something. But I’m not going to expect my competitor to talk to me or talk back."

Byeong Hun An shared another post on X, writing:

"Saw the full context and there is nothing to see or make noises about. Bryson sounded upset on his round and Rory was fully dialed in."

Notably, Hun An also competed at the Masters 2025. He carded the final round of 71 and settled in T21. The South Korean golfer started the tournament with a round of 74 and then carded 71 in the second round. He played a round of 70 on the third day, followed by the finale of 71.

Bryson DeChambeau congratulates Rory McIlroy on winning the Masters 2025

After completing the Masters in 2025, Bryson DeChambeau shared a few pictures of his outing at Augusta National on Instagram. He also penned a long caption thanking the fans for their constant support and congratulating Rory McIlroy on winning the major. He wrote:

"It was a battle all week, and even without my best stuff, I proved to myself that I have the ability to win this tournament one day. It’s tough, but moments like this have taught me a lot and now I’m more motivated than ever to get back to work.

"Thank you all for the unwavering support this week! We will be back. Huge congratulations to Rory on an incredible achievement in completing the career Grand Slam of golf. He deserved to get this one," he added.

Bryson DeChambeau narrowly missed out on the title of the Masters 2025. He started the tournament playing the opening round of 69 and then carded 68, followed by another round of 69. He played the fourth round of 75 to settle with a score of 7-under in a tie for fifth place with Sungjae Im.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy was tied for the lead with Justin Rose after four rounds but finally seized the title after defeating the English golfer in a playoff.

