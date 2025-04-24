PGA Tour pro follows up on his Masters souvenir promise to fan after failed April Fools joke

PGA Tour pro Byeong Hun An tried to prank his fans on social media on April Fool's Day (April 1), but later kept his promise and sent a Masters souvenir to his fans. On April 1, the South Korean golfer asked fans to reveal their favorite golfer on X.

Hun An offered to give two weekly tickets for the Masters to the two winners. Intriguingly, he later shared another post, revealing that it was a prank. But he promised to arrange the two Masters tickets for one fan and his son, and also promised to send Masters souvenirs to two other fans.

Byeong Hun An kept his promise and sent the souvenir. One of the fans, Daniel DP, shared the souvenir he received from the professional golfer on X.

Daniel posted a picture of gifts and also penned down a message, expressing his gratitude to Byeong Hun An. He wrote:

"@ByeongHunAn thank you so much!! You’re awesome!! So thankful for this surprise at the front door-good luck the rest of the year and go bears!! Hope to see you up the road at Quail Hollow for the PGA!"

Notably, the 2025 Masters, which is also the first Major of the year, was successfully wrapped up with its finale on April 13. Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy won the tournament by defeating Justin Rose in a playoff. Byeong Hun An also competed in the Major.

A look into Byeong Hun An's performance at the Masters 2025

Byeong Hun An at the 2025 Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn

Byeong Hun An started his campaign at the 2025 Masters with a rough round of 74. He struggled with his game on the first day of the Major.

He started the game on the first tee hole and then made two birdies on the second and third holes. He then carded a bogey on the fourth hole and then two more bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes.

Meanwhile, on the back nine, Hun An carded a bogey on the 12th followed by a double bogey on the 13th, and then two birdies for a round of 2-over 74.

In the second round of the Major, the PGA Tour pro improved with his game and made four birdies and three bogeys to settle with a score of 1-under 71, and was fortunate to make the cut in the Major.

Byeong Hun An played the third round of 2-under 70, making six birdies and two bogeys, and then the final of 1-under 71 with three birdies and two bogeys. He settled for a score of 2-under in a tie for 21st place.

