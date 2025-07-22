PGA Tour pro gives 3-word response on whether Scottie Scheffler can outdo Tiger Woods’ No. 1 streak

Scottie Scheffler's victory at the 2025 Open Championship sparked many debates in the golf industry. Many of the conversations revolve around the current World No. 1 golfer eclipsing Tiger Woods.PGA Tour pro Michael Kim is known to conduct Q&amp;A sessions with his fans and followers on X (formerly known as Twitter) after every tournament. In his session after the Open Championship, a fan asked him for his take on the matter.The fan asked if Scottie Scheffler could break Tiger Woods' record for the most consecutive weeks spent at World No. 1. Michael Kim answered back with a simple yet firm three-word statement that read:&quot;Answer is no.&quot;Here's a look at the post (via X @Mike_kim714):Tiger Woods reached the World No. 1 position on June 15, 1997, after winning the US Open. After dropping a few spots down the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) a few weeks later, he rose to the top again on July 6.The golfing legend holds the record for the most weeks ranked first in the world. Out of Tiger Woods' impressive 683 weeks spent at World No. 1, 281 of those weeks were consecutive.Scottie Scheffler first hit the World No. 1 ranking on March 27, 2022. He bounced between the first and second spots for a while before establishing himself as the most dominant player in men's professional golf.Scheffler now has 114 consecutive weeks at the position. If he were to reach the record set by Tiger Woods, he would need to maintain his position for 167 more weeks, which is approximately 3.2 years.Scottie Scheffler responds to Tiger Woods comparisonFollowing an incredible victory at the Royal Portrush on Sunday, Scottie Scheffler responded to a question that's been on every golf enthusiast's mind. A reporter stated that as he continues to transcend on the PGA Tour, comparisons to Tiger Woods are growing stronger and stronger.When asked about what he thinks of it, Scheffler said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;I still think they're a bit silly. Tiger won, what, 15 majors? This is my fourth. I just got one-fourth of the way there. I think Tiger stands alone in the game of golf. He was inspirational for me growing up. He was a very, very talented guy, and he was a special person to be able to be as good as he was at the game of golf. I don't focus on that kind of stuff. That's not what motivates me. I'm not motivated by winning championships.&quot;While the Olympian just picked up his fourth Major championship title, he still has a long way to go to reach Woods' records. The latter has won 15 Major championships and 82 titles on the PGA Tour.