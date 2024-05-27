PGA Tour pro Michael Kim shares cryptic message after Grayson Murray’s sudden death

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim shared a cryptic message on Sunday, May 26, after it was revealed that Grayson Murray had died by suicide a day earlier. He asked people to be kinder and less judgmental.

Both Michael Kim and Grayson Murray were present at the Colonial Golf Club last week for the Charles Schwab Challenge. While Kim had missed the cut on Friday, May 24, Murray pulled out the same day, citing illness. By then, he had completed 16 holes. However, a few hours later, the terrible news of Murray's demise broke out.

On Sunday, Murray's parents revealed that he had committed suicide. Following the revelation, Michael Kim wrote on X:

"Let’s all be kinder to each other and less judgmental"

Earlier on Sunday, Murray's parents released a statement announcing that the golfer had taken his life after battling mental health struggles.

"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone," they said, as per the PGA Tour. "It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare."

For the uninitiated, Murray had been struggling with alcoholism and depression for more than six years. However, he made a terrific comeback in his professional career last year after winning two titles on the Korn Ferry Tour. That earned him a PGA Tour card, and he went on to win the Sony Open in January this year.

Following his win, Murray announced that he had been sober for eight months. He also added that his story wasn't finished and it was just the beginning of a new chapter.

Players sport red and black ribbons at the Charles Schwab Challenge to honor Grayson Murray

Webb Simpson wears a red ribbon to remember Grayson Murray during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

During the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, the players were seen sporting red and black ribbons as a tribute to Grayson Murray. The deceased golfer used to wear black and red apparel on the Sunday finale.

The Korn Ferry Tour also remembered Grayson by having a moment of silence on Sunday during the Visit Knoxville Open. The play was stopped at the Holston Hills Country Club for three minutes. Following his win at the event, Harry Higgs gave a powerful speech in which he vowed to say at least one nice thing to everyone each day.

"Say something nice to someone you love and also make a point to say something nice to someone you do not even know," he said after winning his second straight title."

Grayson Murray won three Korn Ferry Tour and two PGA Tour titles in his career. This year he had reached to 46th in the OWGR, his career best.