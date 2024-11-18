PGA Tour pro Michael S. Kim calls $70M-worth NFL star his 'best friend'

PGA Tour pro Michael S. Kim recently called NFL star Josh Allen his "best friend" in a post on X. Kim's post came after Allen helped his NFL team Buffalo Bills end the 15-game winning streak of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills' quarterback, who has a net worth of $70 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, scored a 26-yard touchdown in the final moments of the game sealing the victory for his team. Kim took to X and posted a picture of him with Allen.

Kim captioned the post:

"Josh Allen!!! We’re best friends"

In the picture, both men can be seen standing on a golf course with Michael S. Kim wearing a blue jacket, white pants, a grey Titleist beanie, and white golf shoes. Allen wore a blue camouflage-patterned pullover, black pants, white Nike sneakers, and a blue ONCORE cap.

The Buffalo Bills' win against the Chiefs is their ninth victory in the 2024 season. Talking about the win, Allen said (via Democrat and Chronicle):

"It means we have nine wins. I know … outside perception, it's a really big game, and what it means for both fan bases and the league. But we're in Week 11, we're 9-2. Last time I checked, nine wins probably doesn't get you in the playoffs. So going into this bye week, get to enjoy ourselves a little bit, but coming back ready. I'm just trying to go 1-0."

Meanwhile, Michael S. Kim also had a great final round at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda on Sunday, November 17. He scored 66 in the final round and finished tied for 12th at the tournament.

Will Michael S. Kim receive the PGA Tour card for the 2025 season?

Yes, Michael S. Kim will receive the PGA Tour card for the 2025 season. He is currently positioned 110th in the FedExCup Fall standings with the top 125 poised to gain a PGA Tour card. Last year, Kim finished 79th in the FedExCup standings and 84th in the FedExCup Fall standings and easily received a PGA Tour card for 2024.

Kim jumped six spots in the standings after the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. In the last PGA Tour tournament at the World Wide Technology Championship at Cabo, he tied for 30th. After the tournament, he posted on X:

"I've definitely secured my card for next yr and it’s such a stress reliever. I’ve kept doing the same things from Vegas and I mostly saw the same things swing wise. Just had a couple bad nines but otherwise a solid week."

Kim has had two top-10 finishes and nine top-25 finishes this year. Let's take a look at Michael S. Kim's performances in the 2024 PGA Tour tournaments:

Sony Open in Hawaii - T42

- T42 The American Express - T6

- T6 Farmers Insurance Open - T37

- T37 WM Phoenix Open - CUT

- CUT Mexico Open at Vidanta - CUT

- CUT Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - CUT

- CUT Puerto Rico Open - T23

- T23 THE PLAYERS Championship - CUT

- CUT Valspar Championship - T33

- T33 Texas Children's Houston Open - T64

- T64 Valero Texas Open - CUT

- CUT Corales Puntacana Championship - T14

- T14 Zurich Classic of New Orleans - T11

- T11 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - CUT

- CUT Myrtle Beach Classic - T20

- T20 Charles Schwab Challenge - CUT

- CUT RBC Canadian Open - T14

- T14 Rocket Mortgage Classic - T52

- T52 John Deere Classic - CUT

- CUT ISCO Championship - CUT

- CUT Barracuda Championship - T24

- T24 3M Open - CUT

- CUT Wyndham Championship - W/D

- W/D Procore Championship - CUT

- CUT Sanderson Farms Championship - CUT

- CUT Black Desert Championship - CUT

- CUT Shriners Children's Open - T5

- T5 World Wide Technology Championship - T30

- T30 Butterfield Bermuda Championship - T12

