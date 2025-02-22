PGA Tour pro Michael S. Kim takes a dig at LIV Golf rival Brooks Koepka's hilarious 'better golfer' test

PGA Tour Pro Michael S. Kim took a dig at LIV Golf rival Brooks Koepka's better golfer test. Apart from golf, Kim is known for his comments and quirky stance on social media in different aspects. Recently, he did the same on X as he reshared a video of LIV golfer Koepka.

Golf Digest shared a video on X on February 22 and in the video, Koepka was supposed to remain silent until he heard the name of a better golfer than him. He heard names like Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Ludvig Aberg, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and more, but remained silent. At the end of the video, Koepka heard the name of Tiger Woods and couldn't remain silent. Brooks Koepka said:

“I was going to hold out but yeah Tiger I can't. I can't even joke about that one. But yeah Tiger, Tiger's kind of got that one.”

This post was reshared by Kim and he made a comment, that read:

“Rumor has it, he never talked again.”

Michael S. Kim is playing at the Mexico Open this week and he finished at T29 after two rounds of competition. His score stands at 6 under. Before that, he played at the Genesis Invitational and landed at T13 with 4 under 284. Kim also played at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the American Express, the Farmers Insurance Open, and the WM Phoenix Open in 2025 to land at missed cut, T43, missed cut, and T2, respectively.

Michael S. Kim talked about his tournament day routine on social media

Before starting to play at this week's Mexico Open, Michael S. Kim detailed his tournament day routine on X. Kim shared how he had breakfast at 7 am, got to the course by 10:15 am, and had lunch by 11 am. He further mentioned other timings of his daily schedule. His words were:

“My tournament day routine: Will use this week’s tee time as example…Thursday 1232pm, Breakfast at 7 Get to the course 1015 (short boat ride)...Warm up with some stretching, squat, push, pulls, hip hinge (all the general movement patterns) Early lunch 11 Putting green 1130 Chip/bunker 1140 Hit balls 1150 Putting 1210 5min breathing session 1215 Hit one down the middle 1232pm.”

He continued, “ Sign scorecard, maybe head to the range for 10-15min Dinner and rest Friday 752am All the same just at an earlier time I used to eat early lunch before the warm up but I switched the order at WM because the trailers were a bit out of the way from the clubhouse.”

Michael S. Kim shot 68 in the first round of the Mexico Open with five birdies and he scored 68 in the second round by shooting three birdies along with an eagle on the last hole.

