PGA Tour pro names Phil Mickelson and Tyrell Hatton as his preferred drinking buddies

PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen answers fans' questions on social media. Following his decent outing at the 2025 John Deere Classic, the American golfer had a good time online, connecting with his fans.

On Monday, Dahmen shared a post on X, inviting people to ask him questions. One fan asked him to name a player from either the PGA Tour or LIV Golf that he hasn't had beers with but "would like to."

Dahmen picked Phil Mickelson and Tyrrell Hatton as his preferred drinking partners.

"Hatton and Phil," Dahmen wrote.

Joel Dahmen plays on the PGA Tour, while both Hatton and Mickelson compete on LIV Golf and are banned from playing on the Tour.

Meanwhile, on the greens, in his latest outing at the John Deere Classic, Dahmen started the campaign with an opening round of 66 and followed it up with a 69. He played the final two rounds at 70 and 74 to settle for a T57 finish.

PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen promises a bucket hat to a fan who finds his favorite shot footage

During the Q&A with fans on X, one asked Joel Dahmen to share his favorite shot on the PGA Tour. The American golfer picked his shot from the final round of the 2018 John Deere Classic. He even promised to gift his bucket hat to any fan who could find the footage of that shot.

"Might be my second shot into 18 on Sunday from the fairway bunker at the John Deere on Sunday. Whoever finds this clip, gets a bucket hat. I’ll even sign it," Dahmen wrote.

The PGA Tour’s official social media handle was quick to respond, sharing the video of his shot with a caption:

"we'll be on the lookout for said bucket hat @Joel_Dahmen"

Dahmen reacted to the post with a fist-pump emoji.

In that year at the John Deere Classic, Dahmen had an impressive outing. He played the first round of 64, followed by the next three rounds of 71, 65, and 65 to settle in a tie for second place. Michael Kim won the event back then.

Meanwhile, this season on the PGA Tour, Joel Dahmen had a tough start, missing the cut in the first two tournaments he played — the Sony Open and The American Express.

However, Dahmen bounced back with a strong performance at the Farmers Insurance Open. He started with an opening round of 69, followed by rounds of 72, 70, and 75, finishing in T9.

Some of his other notable finishes this season include a T6 at the Mexico Open and a T2 at the Corales Puntacana Open. So far this season, he has played in 18 tournaments, made the cut in seven of them, and finished in the top 10 three times.

